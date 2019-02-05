Why a lot of women are wearing white tonight

The House Democratic Women's Working Group is inviting female members of both parties to wear white to the State of the Union address as a symbol of solidarity.

"Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the chair of the working group, told CNN.

Frankel pointed out there have never been as many Democratic women serving in Congress as there are today.

This won't be the first time: In 2017, the same group coordinated Democratic women wearing white to Trump's joint address to Congress. At the time, the women said they were wearing white not only in memory of the women's suffrage movement but also to show Trump their support for a number of issues affecting women, including affordable health care, reproductive rights and equal pay.