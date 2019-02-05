Live TV
Live Updates

Trump's State of the Union address

By Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Updated 6 min ago10:19 p.m. ET, February 5, 2019
56 min ago

Trump said the "state of our union is strong." Pelosi didn't clap.

President Trump, in blunt terms, just laid out the state of the union.

"Members of Congress, the state of our union is strong," he said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sitting right behind Trump, did not stand to clap. Some Republicans in the House stood and chanted "USA."

"That sounds so good," Trump said. "Our country is vibrant, and our economy is thriving like never before."

Watch:

59 min ago

Trump: "We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution"

President Trump struck a bipartisan tone at the beginning of his State of the Union address.

"We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution — and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good," Trump said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence both stood to clap after that line.

"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate," he added.

Watch the moment below:

1 hr 5 min ago

Trump thanks astronaut Buzz Aldrin

Trump acknowledged Buzz Aldrin, who was in attendance on Tuesday night, thanking the Apollo 11 astronaut before saying "this year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets."

"In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag, Buzz Aldrin," Trump said.

He continued: "Thank you, Buzz. This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets."

Watch:

1 hr 5 min ago

Trump appealed for bipartisanship in his State of the Union opening. Nancy Pelosi applauded.

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

President Trump kicked off his State of the Union address with a call for bipartisanship.

“As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans. Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one nation. The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American People,” he said.

Trump called for collaboration on jobs, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy.

“Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country,” Trump said.

Many of the Democratic lawmakers dressed in white stood to applaud, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

See the moment here:

1 hr 15 min ago

President Trump has arrived on the House floor

President Trump arrived at the US Capitol. He shook Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand before starting his remarks.

See President Trump enter House chamber below:

1 hr 19 min ago

First lady Melania Trump takes her seat

First Lady Melania Trump, wearing a black suit, just arrived at the US Capitol for the President's State of the Union address.

Last year, she wore a white pantsuit. Wearing white has become common among female politicians who want to make a statement — in 2017, Democratic women wore white to represent women's suffrage.

"A lot of people saw the white pantsuit she wore last year as a quite signal. You look at all the Democratic women here again and we wondered what she was thinking wearing white," CNN's Kate Bennett explained.

The President's daughter, Tiffany, is dressed in white tonight.

See the first lady's arrival:

1 hr 23 min ago

Just four Supreme Court justices are attending tonight's address

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch have arrived at the House Chamber for tonight's State of the Union address.

Here’s who’s not attending tonight: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, as expected.

Ginsburg, who last night made her first public appearance since her December cancer surgery, did not attend President Trump’s previous State of the Union address.

Watch Supreme Court justices arrive below:

1 hr 32 min ago

Pence and Pelosi share a bipartisan handshake

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, just shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence as lawmakers await President Trump inside the House Chamber.

This is Pelosi's first State of the Union speech as House speaker with Trump in office, after winning the speakership race in last month.

See the handshake here:

1 hr 40 min ago

Rick Perry is the designated survivor

From CNN's Noah Gray and Betsy Klein

Secretary of energy Rick Perry is this year's designated survivor.

What this means: Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.

Perry, former governor of Texas, became the secretary of energy in March 2017.

 A veteran of the United States Air Force, Perry ran for president twice, in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries. He appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2016. Trump nominated his former rival for the Energy Department post in December 2016.