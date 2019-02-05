Trump's State of the Union addressBy Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump said the "state of our union is strong." Pelosi didn't clap.
President Trump, in blunt terms, just laid out the state of the union.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sitting right behind Trump, did not stand to clap. Some Republicans in the House stood and chanted "USA."
"That sounds so good," Trump said. "Our country is vibrant, and our economy is thriving like never before."
Watch:
Trump: "We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution"
President Trump struck a bipartisan tone at the beginning of his State of the Union address.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence both stood to clap after that line.
"Together, we can break decades of political stalemate," he added.
Watch the moment below:
Trump thanks astronaut Buzz Aldrin
Trump acknowledged Buzz Aldrin, who was in attendance on Tuesday night, thanking the Apollo 11 astronaut before saying "this year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets."
He continued: "Thank you, Buzz. This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets."
Watch:
Trump appealed for bipartisanship in his State of the Union opening. Nancy Pelosi applauded.
From CNN’s Betsy Klein
President Trump kicked off his State of the Union address with a call for bipartisanship.
“As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans. Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one nation. The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American People,” he said.
Trump called for collaboration on jobs, trade, infrastructure, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy.
“Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country,” Trump said.
Many of the Democratic lawmakers dressed in white stood to applaud, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
See the moment here:
President Trump has arrived on the House floor
President Trump arrived at the US Capitol. He shook Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand before starting his remarks.
See President Trump enter House chamber below:
First lady Melania Trump takes her seat
First Lady Melania Trump, wearing a black suit, just arrived at the US Capitol for the President's State of the Union address.
Last year, she wore a white pantsuit. Wearing white has become common among female politicians who want to make a statement — in 2017, Democratic women wore white to represent women's suffrage.
"A lot of people saw the white pantsuit she wore last year as a quite signal. You look at all the Democratic women here again and we wondered what she was thinking wearing white," CNN's Kate Bennett explained.
The President's daughter, Tiffany, is dressed in white tonight.
See the first lady's arrival:
Just four Supreme Court justices are attending tonight's address
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch have arrived at the House Chamber for tonight's State of the Union address.
Here’s who’s not attending tonight: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, as expected.
Ginsburg, who last night made her first public appearance since her December cancer surgery, did not attend President Trump’s previous State of the Union address.
Watch Supreme Court justices arrive below:
Pence and Pelosi share a bipartisan handshake
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, just shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence as lawmakers await President Trump inside the House Chamber.
This is Pelosi's first State of the Union speech as House speaker with Trump in office, after winning the speakership race in last month.
See the handshake here:
Rick Perry is the designated survivor
From CNN's Noah Gray and Betsy Klein
Secretary of energy Rick Perry is this year's designated survivor.
What this means: Every year the administration appoints one member of the Cabinet to remain outside the House chamber during the State of the Union in case disaster strikes.
Perry, former governor of Texas, became the secretary of energy in March 2017.
A veteran of the United States Air Force, Perry ran for president twice, in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries. He appeared as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2016. Trump nominated his former rival for the Energy Department post in December 2016.