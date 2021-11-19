Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

House to vote on massive spending bill

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:10 a.m. ET, November 19, 2021
1 min ago

Pelosi on spending bill vote today: "We’re going to have a great victory for the American people"

From CNN's Daniella Diaz 

When asked about the spending bill vote today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We’re going to have a great victory for the American people as we build back better, and I’m so proud of President Biden and his vision and his leadership and our members' hard work to make this process.”

Pelosi says, "I don’t think anything of it," when asked by CNN about Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy beating her record of the longest floor speech in House history and what he said about Democrats during his remarks. Pelosi laughed a bit as she finished answering. 

5 min ago

Kevin McCarthy gave the longest House floor speech in history

From CNN’s Kristin Wilson, Annie Grayer Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks on the House floor at the US Capitol on November 18.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks on the House floor at the US Capitol on November 18. (House Television/AP)

House Democrats pushed back a vote on President Biden's plan to dramatically expand the social safety net after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stalled floor action with a record-breaking marathon speech that stretched into the early hours of Friday morning. 

McCarthy, a Republican from California, started his speech at 8:38 p.m. ET, and stopped speaking early Friday morning after eight hours and 32 minutes, making his remarks the longest House floor speech in history.

The overnight, often rambling and repetitive comments, ranged from border security and the Israeli Iron Dome Defense system to Abraham Lincoln, World War Two, and how baby carrots are just regular carrots cut down to a small size. 

The House has gaveled out but will reconvene at 8 a.m. ET to bring the Build Back Better bill to the floor for final passage. 

Pelosi was expected to close out the debate. 

9 min ago

Democrats to vote on spending bill but are "a little worried" after McCarthy's 8-hour speech, Rep. says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Democrats "may be a little perplexed, a little worried" about Kevin McCarthy after he delivered an eight-hour speech Thursday night, but they appear poised to vote on the spending bill this morning, Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark told CNN.

"Kevin McCarthy delivered an unhinged rant that really ranged in topics from baby carrots to Jimmy Carter's sweater," she said ahead of the vote. "But however deranged and kind of rambling it was, the message was clear. They are disconnected from helping the American family, and that was for an audience of one — Donald Trump." 

She added:

"I can tell you we may be a little perplexed, a little worried about Kevin McCarthy, but we are so excited to be able to deliver this today for families at home."

Clark said Democrats plan to bring the vote in the 8 a.m. ET hour on Friday.

"I think the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] will address the House, and we will move promptly to the vote, barring any shenanigans by the Republicans."

Watch:

20 min ago

The House is expected to reconvene this morning after McCarthy's marathon speech stalled floor action

From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer

House Democrats are planning to pass President Biden's sweeping $1.9 trillion social safety net expansion legislation on Friday morning after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy stalled an effort to vote Thursday evening by delivering a record-breaking marathon floor speech overnight.

His delay was not expected to affect the eventual outcome of the vote, as Democrats projected confidence that they had enough support to send the measure to the Senate, where significant hurdles remain. Moderate Senate Democrats are expected to demand changes to the bill, meaning the House will likely have to vote on it again in the coming weeks before it goes to Biden's desk.

McCarthy took to the House floor at 8:38 p.m. ET on Thursday to begin his speech railing against Democrats, and did not finish speaking until eight hours and 32 minutes later, the longest House floor speech in the chamber's history. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced shortly after midnight that the vote, which had been expected as soon as Thursday evening, would be postponed until later Friday.

The House is scheduled to return at 8 a.m. ET and vote soon after.

"He wants to do it in the dead of night," Hoyer said, referring to McCarthy. "We are going to do it in the day."

The sweeping economic legislation stands as a key pillar of Biden's domestic agenda. It would deliver on long-standing Democratic priorities by dramatically expanding social services for Americans, working to mitigate the climate crisis, increasing access to health care and delivering aid to families and children.

Some more background: McCarthy was able to hold the floor indefinitely under the procedures of the House, which say the majority leader and the minority leader get what's called a "magic minute" at the end of floor debate, meaning they can speak for as long as they want. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used a similar tactic as minority leader in 2018, speaking for more than eight hours on the House floor in a speech about young undocumented immigrants, which then became the longest in House history.

Once the legislation passes the House, it will face key hurdles in the Senate, with a fight looming over a controversial tax provision and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia still not on board.

As a result, Democrats are working hard to keep their fragile coalition of moderates and progressives united behind the package. The legislation has already been the subject of intense disputes between warring party factions in the House, and Democrats have no margin for error in the Senate.

The legislation will likely have to be altered, potentially significantly, to get every member of the Senate Democratic caucus to vote for it as key members raise major concerns with the contents of the bill.