House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been speaking for more than an hour

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, has now been talking for more than an hour.
Under the rules, he is allowed to speak for an unlimited amount of time before a vote can be held on the Build Back Better Act.
By Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Macaya, CNN
From CNN's Annie Grayer
From CNN's Melanie Zanona
Moderate Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is a “no” on Build Back Better, according to the Bangor Daily News.
“Many of my colleagues argue this major line item is worth accepting to pass the rest of the bill,” Golden said in a statement, according to the paper. “I disagree: the SALT giveaway in the Build Back Better Act is larger than the child care, pre-K, healthcare or senior care provisions of the bill.”
Golden also told the paper that Thursday’s vote was not “the final word,” adding, “I will continue to stay at the table and negotiate for the best deal possible until the very last opportunity.”
Democrats can afford to lose a total of three votes. Golden is so far the only official no vote.
From CNN's Annie Grayer
Some Democrats jeered McCarthy and said, “That’s all right. I got all night.”
The group of Democrats responded “so do we,” adding on Build Back Better, ”we’ve been waiting for this a long time.”
From CNN's Alex Rogers
Rep. Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon, tweeted that he will vote for the Build Back Better Act tonight.
“I will vote for the Build Back Better Act tonight. I am confident moving this legislation forward is the best decision for Oregon families, businesses and our economy. I look forward to working with the Senate to further improve the bill to deliver these investments to our state," Schrader said.
Read the tweet:
From CNN's Colin McCullough
The Democratic House Majority Whip, Rep. James Clyburn, of South Carolina, expects that there will be some Democrats who will vote no on the Build Back Better plan.
Clyburn said it’s his “expectation” that the caucus will lose Democratic votes, adding that he could think of “one or two people who are wedded to the CBO [Congressional Budget Office] numbers.”
Clyburn also said that he was expecting to lose several votes on the rule for the Build Back Better plan that was held on Nov. 5 but the caucus did not lose any.
On tonight’s vote, Clyburn said “we’ll just have to wait and see.”
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
House Majority Leader Hoyer Steny Hoyer said he was doing “terrific" as he left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
When asked if that meant they had the votes to pass spending bill tonight, he told CNN, “I think we’ll have the votes.”
More on the expected vote: House Democrats are gearing up to pass President Biden's plan to dramatically expand the social safety net as soon as tonight with leadership racing to secure a legislative victory for the party even as major obstacles await in the Senate.
The sweeping $1.9 trillion economic legislation stands as a pillar of Biden's domestic agenda. It would deliver on key Democratic priorities by dramatically expanding social services for Americans, working to mitigate and address the climate crisis, increasing access to health care and delivering aid to families and children.
CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed reporting to this post.
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Manu Raju
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Build Back Better Act will add $367 billion to the deficit over a decade, according to the summary that they just released.
Part of the gap in the CBO calculations stems in part from the discrepancy over IRS tax enforcement, which had been expected:
“CBO estimates that enacting this legislation would result in a net increase in the deficit totaling $367 billion over the 2022-2031 period, not counting any additional revenue that may be generated by additional funding for tax enforcement.”
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
The total cost of the 13 Congressional Budget Office estimates on the Build Back Better Act came in roughly $50 billion below the White House estimates that served as the baseline for House Democratic moderates, according to a White House official.
While there were divergences on several elements – a number of which, including the prescription drug reforms which would raise $50 billion more in the CBO estimate than the White House projected, the White House is now confident that the House bill can be considered fully paid for – a critical metric for the handful of moderate House Democrats who haven’t committed support for the measure.
The White House economic team is currently working through a new table of estimates to send to the Hill, but are confident this meets the requirements of those Democrats.
“That means that the bill will be more than fully paid for,” the official said.
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Manu Raju
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has finished releasing each section of its analysis of the sweeping Build Back Better bill, a sign that the House is prepared to vote as soon as Thursday night on the bill.
The CBO has not released its overall scoring, but that is expected to come soon. Moderate Democrats who had refused to back the bill had demanded "fiscal information" from CBO to show that the overall spending and tax amounts are consistent with White House projections.
In the Ways and Means title, the CBO shows a deficit in spending, but that is just for that section, not for the overall bill.
One hiccup emerged when the CBO released its estimates on the committee on the Judiciary section, which included the immigration provisions.
According to CBO, immigration and related provisions would raise the deficit by $115 billion, which is more than the $107 billion that the budget allows Congress to spend on the provisions — partly aimed at helping undocumented immigrants. That means that those provisions need to be reworked before the Senate takes up the measure.
Also, CBO projected that increased IRS enforcement would raise net revenue by $127 billion — that is far less than the $320 billion the White House projected. But the White House has briefed members for weeks about the discrepancy and moderate Democrats seem satisfied with their explanation.