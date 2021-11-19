House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been speaking for more than an hour

The total cost of the 13 Congressional Budget Office estimates on the Build Back Better Act came in roughly $50 billion below the White House estimates that served as the baseline for House Democratic moderates, according to a White House official.

While there were divergences on several elements – a number of which, including the prescription drug reforms which would raise $50 billion more in the CBO estimate than the White House projected, the White House is now confident that the House bill can be considered fully paid for – a critical metric for the handful of moderate House Democrats who haven’t committed support for the measure.

The White House economic team is currently working through a new table of estimates to send to the Hill, but are confident this meets the requirements of those Democrats.

“That means that the bill will be more than fully paid for,” the official said.