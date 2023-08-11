Attorney general appoints Hunter Biden special counsel
Updated 1:03 p.m. ET, August 11, 2023
4 min ago
Hunter Biden’s attorney expects "fair resolution" for his client
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Hunter Biden’s attorney Chris Clark issued a statement on Friday, saying he expects "a fair resolution."
“The Attorney General made clear what was always the case in terms of the authority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware in this matter. Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution on behalf of our client – this US Attorney has diligently been investigating my client for five years and he had proposed a resolution which we fully intend to pursue in court," the statement read.
"It is hard to see why he would have proposed such a resolution if there were other offenses he could have successfully prosecuted, and we are aware of none. We are confident when all of these maneuverings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving on with his life successfully,” it continued.
4 min ago
Weiss might bring tax charges against Hunter Biden in DC or California, filing says
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Special counsel David Weiss asked a judge Friday to dismiss the tax charges filed in Delaware federal court as part of Hunter Biden’s plea deal, in anticipation of possibly bringing future tax charges in California or Washington, DC.
“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware,” the prosecutors wrote. “Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia.”
Plea talks were underway between the parties, but they broke down in recent weeks, and now prosecutors say they are preparing for trial. The parties previously agreed that the plea agreement would be handled in Delaware federal court. But now that the plea deal is off, prosecutors say that venue is no longer appropriate.
10 min ago
White House declines to comment on Hunter Biden special counsel
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
The White House has declined to comment on the Justice Department appointing David Weiss as a “special counsel” in the Hunter Biden probe, instead pointing reporters to the Justice Department and Hunter’s personal representatives.
The no-comment strategy is consistent with how the White House has handled various Justice Department investigations.
The White House did not have a heads up about the appointment, a White House official says. A senior Justice Department official previously told CNN that the White House and Hunter Biden’s legal team were not informed beforehand about Attorney General Merrick Garland special counsel decision.
The president was at the White House when the announcement was made. He has no public events today but is expected to depart for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in the 6 p.m. hour.
The decision to designate Weiss as a “special counsel” marks a new phase for not just the investigation, but for the president who has already faced sustained pressure from Republicans over his son Hunter’s business dealings.
The Bidens had hoped Hunter’s expected plea deal last month would mark a moment to turn the page from a dark chapter in their family’s history, one person familiar with the president’s thinking had said, but the matter remained unresolved after the plea deal was put on hold.
Earlier this summer, the Bidens telegraphed their support for their son when the expected plea deal was initially announced, with a White House spokesman saying, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”
9 min ago
Key things to know about David Weiss, the special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden criminal probe
From CNN's Shawna Mizelle
David Weiss, the Donald Trump-appointed US attorney who on Friday was named a special counsel leading the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, has decades of experience as a federal prosecutor.
Weiss, the Delaware US attorney, met in April with Hunter Biden’s attorneys, who had requested a routine status update on the investigation. The long-running probe, which began as early as 2018, at one time concerned multiple financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when Joe Biden was vice president.
In June, a plea agreement was reached in which Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge. But Weiss said in a court filing Friday that plea talks between his team and Biden broke down in recent weeks after a hearing in Delaware last month where the judge said she wasn’t ready to accept the complex plea deal that was negotiated.
In 2018, the Senate confirmed Weiss to serve as US attorney for the District of Delaware. At the time of his nomination, he was serving as the acting US attorney for the district and was one of nine candidates whom Trump said shared his “vision for ‘Making America Safe Again.’”
The Philadelphia native is a member of the Delaware and Pennsylvania bars.
A Washington University in St. Louis and Widener University School of Law graduate, Weiss began his career in law in 1984 as a clerk to Justice Andrew D. Christie of the Delaware Supreme Court, according to his Justice Department biography.
Following his clerkship, Weiss prosecuted violent crimes and white-collar offenses as an assistant US attorney before joining firm Duane Morris, where he was a commercial litigation associate and eventually became a partner. He later served as chief operating officer and senior vice president at The Siegfried Group, a financial services firm, according to his biography.
He served as the first assistant US attorney starting in 2007.
Weiss’ investigation into Hunter Biden continued into the Biden administration, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to stress during a March Senate committee hearing that he would not interfere with the investigation. Weiss, he reiterated at the time, had “full authority” to carry out the investigation and to bring in another jurisdiction if necessary.
Garland says "extraordinary circumstances" surrounding Hunter Biden probe led to special counsel decision
From CNN's Devan Cole
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that “extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden contributed to his decision to give the top prosecutor in the probe special counsel status.
“On Tuesday of this week, Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment, his investigation had reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel. And he asked to be so appointed,” Garland said during a news conference. “Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded that it's in the public interest to appointment him as special counsel.”
“I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an evenhanded and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” Garland added.
Garland said that Weiss will continue to serve as the US Attorney for the District of Delaware as he takes on this new post. And he noted that in the special counsel position, Weiss will “not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department.”
He said Weiss “must comply with the regulations, procedures, and policies of the department.”
Garland also said he is “committed to making as much of his report public as possible consistent with legal requirements and department policy.”
15 min ago
Hunter Biden criminal case appears to be headed to trial weeks after judge pushed back on proposed plea deal
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Special counsel David Weiss said in a court filing Friday that plea talks between his team and Hunter Biden broke down in recent weeks, after a hearing in Delaware last month where the judge said she wasn’t ready to accept the complex plea deal that was negotiated.
“After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse,” prosecutors said. “A trial is therefore in order.”
The probe appeared to reach its conclusion when a plea deal was announced in June. In a two-pronged agreement, Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, and prosecutors would agree to drop a separate felony gun charge in two years if he stayed out of legal trouble and passed a drug test.
Federal prosecutors also agreed to recommend probation, and no jail time, for Hunter Biden.
But at a stunning three-hour court hearing last month, the deal nearly collapsed under scrutiny from the federal judge overseeing the case. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said the intertwined deals to resolve the tax and gun charges were “confusing,” “not straightforward,” “atypical” and “unprecedented.” At the end of that hearing, she ordered the Justice Department and Hunter Biden’s lawyers to file additional legal briefs defending the constitutionality of the deal.
29 min ago
White House and Hunter Biden’s legal team were not told special counsel would be appointed
From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz
The White House and Hunter Biden’s legal team were not informed beforehand that Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointing US Attorney David Weiss as special counsel on Friday, according to a senior Justice Department official.
30 min ago
Prosecutor leading Hunter Biden probe says plea talks are at an "impasse" and a trial is now likely
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Plea talks between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department are “at an impasse” and a trial is now likely, the prosecutor leading the probe said in a court filing Friday.
The court filing was made while Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke in Washington, DC.
20 min ago
US attorney leading Hunter Biden probe is now a special counsel, Garland announces
From CNN's Marshall Cohen, Hannah Rabinowitz and Devan Cole
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Trump-appointed US attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden has been given "special counsel" status.
This gives the senior prosecutor, David Weiss, more powers than a typical US attorney.
Garland's order appointing Weiss said he is authorized to "conduct the ongoing investigation ... as well as any matters that arose from that investigation or may arise" as the probe continues.
A senior Justice Department official said Weiss will write a report, which the attorney general is expected to publicly release when the probe is over. This has been the common practice of special counsels in recent years, like Robert Mueller and John Durham.
Weiss made a request to be elevated to a special counsel on Tuesday.