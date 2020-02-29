South Carolinians have already exceeded one 2016 voting indicator: absentee voting.

The South Carolina Election Commission reports that 20,000 more Democratic absentee ballots have already been returned as of this morning than the 2016 primary total.

Absentee ballots are also broken down by race.

Currently, the number of absentee ballots from white voters has more than doubled those from 2016. Four years ago, they made up about 23% of the absentee vote. As of Saturday morning, they are about 36% of absentee ballots returned.

Absentees from black voters, which represented about 76% of absentees four years ago, have risen by more than 6,000 votes but currently represent about 63% of absentee ballots returned.

Turnout in the 2016 Democratic primary was 373,063.

Absentee ballots are due to county election officials by poll close today. Military/overseas ballots must be postmarked by today.