The 2020 South Carolina primary
Why this primary is a make-or-break moment for a lot of Democrats
It's easy to miss the importance of this year's South Carolina primary. Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders has already built a wave of momentum. Many more delegates will be allocated in the Super Tuesday contests just three days after the Palmetto State votes.
But make no mistake: South Carolina is the last chance for the non-Sanders candidates to turn the tide of this primary campaign.
The math here is simple, folks. Sanders holds a 10+ point advantage in the national polls at this point. The only other candidates who recently have been polling at 15% or above are former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
If that holds true through Super Tuesday, Sanders would be well on his way to a delegate plurality (if not majority). The Super Tuesday states are largely representative of the nation as a whole. With a 15% threshold to win delegates across states and congressional districts, Sanders would likely accumulate north of 40% of the delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.
What you need to know about the South Carolina primary
South Carolina's Democratic primary is happening today. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Any registered voter may participate in the Democratic primary. Fifty-four Democratic delegates are at stake today.
About the primary: In today's primary, the most important constituency is African-American voters, who make up more than half the electorate and who former Vice President Joe Biden has called his "firewall" of support. Biden needs a win the primary in order to keep his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination alive.
What about the Republican primary? The state's Republican Party canceled its primary, and all delegates are expected to be allocated to Donald Trump.
South Carolina is a Republican stronghold. Once part of the old Democratic "Solid South," the Palmetto State has voted Republican in 13 of the last 14 presidential elections.
Here's what happened in South Carolina in 2016: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the South Carolina Democratic primary in 2016. Trump won the Republican South Carolina primary. In the general election that year, Trump won the state with 54.9% of the vote, compared with Clinton's 40.7%.