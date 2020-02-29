Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to guests during a campaign rally at Finlay Park on February 28, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's easy to miss the importance of this year's South Carolina primary. Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders has already built a wave of momentum. Many more delegates will be allocated in the Super Tuesday contests just three days after the Palmetto State votes.

But make no mistake: South Carolina is the last chance for the non-Sanders candidates to turn the tide of this primary campaign.

The math here is simple, folks. Sanders holds a 10+ point advantage in the national polls at this point. The only other candidates who recently have been polling at 15% or above are former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

If that holds true through Super Tuesday, Sanders would be well on his way to a delegate plurality (if not majority). The Super Tuesday states are largely representative of the nation as a whole. With a 15% threshold to win delegates across states and congressional districts, Sanders would likely accumulate north of 40% of the delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

