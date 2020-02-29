How Biden won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Supporters cheer as the polls close for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at his primary night event in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 29. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden surged to a projected victory in South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary with a base rooted in black voters, those over the age of 65 and moderates, according to preliminary results.

Biden won around 3 in 5 black voters, dominating over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, his closest competitor who got almost 1 in 5 of the group. Businessman Tom Steyer came close to Sanders, with around 1 in 7 black voters.

Almost 3 in 5 voters over the age of 65 supported Biden in his run in South Carolina, followed by Steyer and Sanders with slightly more than 1 in 10.

Biden led among moderate voters with more than half of the group supporting him. However, Biden also won over voters who consider themselves very liberal, with around 2 in 5 of the group, surpassing Sanders with 3 in 10. Elizabeth Warren followed Sanders with around 1 in 7 very liberal voters.