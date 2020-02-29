Biden's run three times before, but tonight is different

Biden speaks at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Saturday, February 29. Gerry Broome/AP

This is the third time Joe Biden has run for president, but South Carolina is projected to give Biden something new: An outright victory.

He first ran in the 1988 cycle but didn’t even make it to the primary voting period. His campaign was derailed in September 1987 after a plagiarism scandal in his stump speech.

Biden made it to Iowa in his 2008 bid, but dropped out after a poor showing in the caucuses. Barack Obama tapped him to be his running mate in August 2008.

Now, Biden has so far notched underwhelming finishes in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, he’s already gone further than his previous presidential bids.

Biden himself has set expectations high for his South Carolina performance. "The full comeback starts in South Carolina and then goes here on Tuesday," Biden said while rallying supporters in North Carolina on Saturday.