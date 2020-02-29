Biden is only 12 delegates behind Sanders

Pool

Tom Steyer said he decided to get out of the 2020 presidential race after he couldn't see a "path where I can win."

"I said if I didn't see a path to winning that I'd suspend my campaign," he said. "And honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency."

He thanked his supporters and pledged that he would support the Democratic presidential nominee, though he didn't say he would endorse a specific candidate.

"Every Democrat is a million times better than Trump. Trump is a disaster," Steyer said, noting that South Carolina's Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was also a "disaster."

Steyer turned pensive about his just-shuttered presidential bid.

"When the Lord closes a door, he opens a window. I will find that window and I will crawl through it with you," Steyer said. "I promise you that. I love you very much. This has been a great experience. I have zero regrets. Meeting you and the rest of the American people was the highlight of my life."

