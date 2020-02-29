The 2020 South Carolina primary
Biden is only 12 delegates behind Sanders
Joe Biden's delegate count increased again tonight from 34 to 41.
Biden now is only 12 delegates behind Bernie Sanders, who is leading with 53.
Pete Buttigieg has 26 delegates, Elizabeth Warren has eight and Amy Klobuchar has seven.
Remember: The candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination.
Warren and Klobuchar congratulate Biden for his South Carolina victory
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for his victory in South Carolina at events tonight.
"Results from South Carolina are coming in and I want to say congratulations to Vice President Biden. I’ll be the first to say that the first four contests haven’t gone exactly as I’d hoped," Warren said at the rally in Houston, Texas.
Klobuchar, who received less than favorable returns from the South Carolina contest, said, "And I want to start out by congratulating the Vice President on South Carolina."
Speaking at the Blue NC Celebration in Charlotte, Klobuchar then quickly pivoted to Super Tuesday, saying, “And now we know that all eyes are on North Carolina."
Tom Steyer: "I can't see a path where I can win the presidency"
Tom Steyer said he decided to get out of the 2020 presidential race after he couldn't see a "path where I can win."
"I said if I didn't see a path to winning that I'd suspend my campaign," he said. "And honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency."
He thanked his supporters and pledged that he would support the Democratic presidential nominee, though he didn't say he would endorse a specific candidate.
"Every Democrat is a million times better than Trump. Trump is a disaster," Steyer said, noting that South Carolina's Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was also a "disaster."
Steyer turned pensive about his just-shuttered presidential bid.
"When the Lord closes a door, he opens a window. I will find that window and I will crawl through it with you," Steyer said. "I promise you that. I love you very much. This has been a great experience. I have zero regrets. Meeting you and the rest of the American people was the highlight of my life."
Jill Biden: Tonight's win is "just the beginning"
Dr. Jill Biden spoke to CNN tonight about President Trump's comments about her husband and son, Hunter, saying, "As a mother, it's very hard for me to see my son attacked, and to see my husband attacked."
Throughout his impeachment, Trump repeatedly brought up the Bidens and, in particular, Hunter Biden's connection to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
"These are all distractions for Donald Trump," she said.
"It just shows you that Donald Trump doesn't want to run against Joe Biden because Joe Biden is going to beat him," she added.
Asked if tonight's win in South Carolina will give her husband's candidacy momentum into Super Tuesday, Jill said, "This is just the beginning."
"I'm a marathon runner. This is just the beginning of or marathon...I think we're going to take it the whole way."
Sanders still leads the delegate count
Despite tonight's win for Joe Biden in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders is leading the delegate count.
Why this matters: The candidates must reach 1,991 delegates to become the party's nominee.
Here's where things stand now:
- Bernie Sanders: 48
- Joe Biden: 34
- Pete Buttigieg: 26
- Elizabeth Warren: 8
- Amy Klobuchar: 7
Buttigieg: "I am proud of the votes we earned"
Pete Buttigieg said he is proud of the votes his campaign has earned, and that he is determined to “earn every vote on the road ahead.”
As votes continue to be counted in South Carolina on Saturday, Buttigieg took the stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, and congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the state’s primary.
“I want to thank the voters of South Carolina,” Buttigieg told supporters. “Especially the black voters of South Carolina who showed that famous Southern hospitality over the last year, welcoming us into their homes and churches and neighborhoods and businesses.”
Tom Steyer expected to drop out of 2020 race
Tom Steyer is expected to end his presidential campaign on Saturday night, according to a campaign source.
The billionaire businessman will exit the race after he failed to claim victory in South Carolina, a state he invested heavily in, hoping it would turn around his sputtering run.
Steyer spent more than $200 million on advertising for his presidential campaign, and contributed about $155 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. But the power of Steyer's money was partially blunted late in his campaign by the entrance of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent more than $500 million on ads in a few short months, effectively watering down Steyer's omnipresence.
Joe Biden: "We are very much alive"
Former Vice President Joe Biden declared a new life for his campaign following his projected victory in South Carolina.
"For those of you who’ve been counted out, knocked down, left behind, this is your campaign," Biden told supporters in Columbia, South Carolina.
"Just days ago, the press and pundits had declared this candidacy dead," Biden added. "Because of you, the heart of the Democratic party, we just won and we won big because of you. We are very much alive."
He said this win will help him in the coming contests on Super Tuesday.
"Now you launched our campaign on the path to defeating Donald Trump. This campaign is taking off so join us!"
Biden was joined on stage by his wife Jill Biden and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Biden nodded to Clyburn's coveted endorsement this week before he launched into his speech.
"My buddy Jim Clyburn here. You brought me back!" Biden said, embracing Clyburn.
Biden also took a shot at those calling for a "political revolution," a common refrain for Bernie Sanders and his supporters.
"Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution," Biden said. "They want more than promises. They want results."
Biden picks up endorsement from longtime Virginia congressman
Adding to his support in the commonwealth, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from longtime Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia tonight.
"Huge victory for @JoeBiden tonight. Proud to endorse him for president," Scott tweeted.
Scott, who has represented Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District since 1993 and is dean of the Virginia delegation, is the 20th Congressional Black Caucus member to announce their support for Biden.
Scott's endorsement is the second one of the night: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorsed Biden for president earlier tonight.