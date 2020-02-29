Sanders still leads the delegate count

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden declared a new life for his campaign following his projected victory in South Carolina.

"For those of you who’ve been counted out, knocked down, left behind, this is your campaign," Biden told supporters in Columbia, South Carolina.

"Just days ago, the press and pundits had declared this candidacy dead," Biden added. "Because of you, the heart of the Democratic party, we just won and we won big because of you. We are very much alive."

He said this win will help him in the coming contests on Super Tuesday.

"Now you launched our campaign on the path to defeating Donald Trump. This campaign is taking off so join us!"

Biden was joined on stage by his wife Jill Biden and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Biden nodded to Clyburn's coveted endorsement this week before he launched into his speech.

"My buddy Jim Clyburn here. You brought me back!" Biden said, embracing Clyburn.

Biden also took a shot at those calling for a "political revolution," a common refrain for Bernie Sanders and his supporters.

"Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution," Biden said. "They want more than promises. They want results."

Watch: