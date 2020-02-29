The 2020 South Carolina primary
Sanders still leads the delegate count
Despite tonight's win for Joe Biden in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders is leading the delegate count.
Why this matters: The candidates must reach 1,991 delegates to become the party's nominee.
Here's where things stand now:
- Bernie Sanders: 48
- Joe Biden: 34
- Pete Buttigieg: 26
- Elizabeth Warren: 8
- Amy Klobuchar: 7
Buttigieg: "I am proud of the votes we earned"
Pete Buttigieg said he is proud of the votes his campaign has earned, and that he is determined to “earn every vote on the road ahead.”
As votes continue to be counted in South Carolina on Saturday, Buttigieg took the stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, and congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the state’s primary.
“I want to thank the voters of South Carolina,” Buttigieg told supporters. “Especially the black voters of South Carolina who showed that famous Southern hospitality over the last year, welcoming us into their homes and churches and neighborhoods and businesses.”
Tom Steyer expected to drop out of 2020 race
Tom Steyer is expected to end his presidential campaign on Saturday night, according to a campaign source.
The billionaire businessman will exit the race after he failed to claim victory in South Carolina, a state he invested heavily in, hoping it would turn around his sputtering run.
Steyer spent more than $200 million on advertising for his presidential campaign, and contributed about $155 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. But the power of Steyer's money was partially blunted late in his campaign by the entrance of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent more than $500 million on ads in a few short months, effectively watering down Steyer's omnipresence.
Watch:
Joe Biden: "We are very much alive"
Former Vice President Joe Biden declared a new life for his campaign following his projected victory in South Carolina.
"For those of you who’ve been counted out, knocked down, left behind, this is your campaign," Biden told supporters in Columbia, South Carolina.
"Just days ago, the press and pundits had declared this candidacy dead," Biden added. "Because of you, the heart of the Democratic party, we just won and we won big because of you. We are very much alive."
He said this win will help him in the coming contests on Super Tuesday.
"Now you launched our campaign on the path to defeating Donald Trump. This campaign is taking off so join us!"
Biden was joined on stage by his wife Jill Biden and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn. Biden nodded to Clyburn's coveted endorsement this week before he launched into his speech.
"My buddy Jim Clyburn here. You brought me back!" Biden said, embracing Clyburn.
Biden also took a shot at those calling for a "political revolution," a common refrain for Bernie Sanders and his supporters.
"Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution," Biden said. "They want more than promises. They want results."
Watch:
Biden picks up endorsement from longtime Virginia congressman
Adding to his support in the commonwealth, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from longtime Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia tonight.
"Huge victory for @JoeBiden tonight. Proud to endorse him for president," Scott tweeted.
Scott, who has represented Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District since 1993 and is dean of the Virginia delegation, is the 20th Congressional Black Caucus member to announce their support for Biden.
Scott's endorsement is the second one of the night: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorsed Biden for president earlier tonight.
What Bloomberg's campaign manager is saying about tonight's primary
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg wasn't on the ballot in South Carolina — or in any of the Democratic races so far — but his campaign manager is reacting tonight to the state's Democratic primary.
Bloomberg's campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said they've been focused "on organizing Democrats and building infrastructure in states all around the country."
"Mike is the only candidate to campaign in all fourteen Super Tuesday states over the last two months and we look forward to Tuesday. Mike’s record of successfully leading and managing through crises and challenges is exactly what Americans are looking for in a new President," he said in a statement.
Andrew Yang: "Joe Biden is the new comeback kid"
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang described Joe Biden as "the new comeback kid" following his win in the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Yang called for other candidates in the race to think about whether they can win if they are going to move forward with their campaigns.
"Now, every candidate in the race has run a tremendous campaign," Yang said. "They can walk out with theirs heads held high, and all of them are considered our friends, so it's hard to say you should make this decision, but I will say to them, if you get out, it's not terrible not having a camera in your face 24/7. Your families will be happy to see you. And you missed a lot of good TV and movies."
Watch:
Biden tops South Carolina field in favorability
Joe Biden tops the Democratic field in South Carolina with the highest favorability rating of any candidate tested Saturday, according to preliminary exit polls in the state.
The former vice president and projected South Carolina primary winner dominated, according to early polling, with around three quarters of voters saying they have a favorable opinion of him.
Businessman Tom Steyer, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren all hit slightly above half in their favorability numbers, with about 2 in 5 voters finding each unfavorable.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg lands at around half favorable, with less than half unfavorable. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s unfavorability barely outpaced her favorability in early polling.
Only a quarter of voters said they have a favorable opinion of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, while two thirds found him unfavorable.
Biden’s ratings are significantly higher among black voters, a group that carried his projected win in South Carolina, with almost 9 in 10 having a favorable opinion.
Bernie Sanders: "You cannot win them all"
Bernie Sanders acknowledged that he didn't win South Carolina's primary while addressing supporters in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday night.
"We did not win in South Carolina. That will not be the only defeat. There are a lot of states in this country and nobody can win them all," Sanders said.
"I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory tonight," he added. "And now we’re on to Super Tuesday in Virginia."
Watch: