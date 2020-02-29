Why Biden still needs Klobuchar and Warren in the race

There is no rush to push Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren out of the race — yet — and here’s why: Joe Biden's campaign needs them in the race on Tuesday.

Team Biden believes having Klobuchar in the race through Super Tuesday is incredibly helpful to them.

Why? It blocks Bernie Sanders in the Minnesota primary on Tuesday.

“If Amy gets out, that gives Minnesota to Bernie,” a top Democrat close to the Biden campaign tells CNN.

Four years ago, Sanders crushed Hillary Clinton in Minnesota, winning 62% to 38% in the state’s caucuses. He has a strong appeal to Minnesota voters. But this year, it’s a primary contest which Klobuchar advisers believe she is poised to win or be incredibly competitive with Sanders.

A similar argument is true for Warren in Massachusetts. The Biden campaign wants Warren to be in the race through Super Tuesday, when Massachusetts voters weigh in.

Pete Buttigieg does not have such a home state argument to make, but three advisers to his campaign say he intends to stay in the race through Super Tuesday. But a conversation is happening tonight about his future, they tell CNN, and a decision has not been made.

Advisers to all Democratic candidates insist they have no plans to leave the race before Super Tuesday. We’ll see if that holds as the strength of Biden’s victory crystalizes.

One thing to note: All eyes are on Mike Bloomberg's campaign— and whether the former New York City mayor offers any signal about making a major decision about his future in the race before Tuesday.

Watch: