President Joe Biden thanked campaign staff and sought to underscore the stakes of this year’s election during a visit to his campaign headquarters Saturday, the day of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
“This is not just a campaign. This is more of a mission. We cannot, we cannot, we cannot lose this campaign, for the good of the country,” Biden said at his campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of a weekend fundraising swing through Southern California and Nevada.
“I mean that from the bottom of my heart. It’s not about me,” he said. “It goes well beyond me. It’s about the country. And I think everybody knows it, and I think it’s beginning to dawn on people.”
In November, Biden said his campaign team should “be able to say, God willing, we helped save democracy.”