Live Updates

South Carolina 2024 Democratic primary

By Tori B. Powell, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 4:22 p.m. ET, February 3, 2024
1 min ago

Biden to staff: "We cannot, we cannot, we cannot lose this campaign"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Wilmington, Delaware

President Joe Biden speaks at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

President Joe Biden thanked campaign staff and sought to underscore the stakes of this year’s election during a visit to his campaign headquarters Saturday, the day of the South Carolina Democratic primary.

“This is not just a campaign. This is more of a mission. We cannot, we cannot, we cannot lose this campaign, for the good of the country,” Biden said at his campaign’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, ahead of a weekend fundraising swing through Southern California and Nevada.

“I mean that from the bottom of my heart. It’s not about me,” he said. “It goes well beyond me. It’s about the country. And I think everybody knows it, and I think it’s beginning to dawn on people.”

In November, Biden said his campaign team should “be able to say, God willing, we helped save democracy.”

23 min ago

South Carolina primary will highlight Black voters' support – or displeasure – with Biden since 2020

From CNN's Arit John and Eva McKend

Running a small business has been a “special experience” for Mimi Striplin, the 31-year-old owner of The Tiny Tassel in Charleston, which sells jewelry, whimsical clothing designed by her mother, and goods made by other Black women-owned businesses. Her local community has helped uplift her business, she said, but she’s also experienced the hard times that come with entrepreneurship, especially now.

When she was invited to meet with President Joe Biden a few weeks ago as part of a small business roundtable ahead of the state’s Saturday primary, she had a simple message for him: see us.

“I wanted him to think about faces like mine when he is speaking on policies and really moving things,” Striplin, who is also Asian American, told CNN.

To win reelection this year, Biden will need Black voters like Striplin – who voted for him in the last presidential election and plan to support him again – to rebuild the coalition that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.

For South Carolina Democrats, being the first sanctioned primary isn’t just about putting Biden on the right footing, but a chance to draw attention to local topics after years of watching candidates cater to the problems facing Iowa and New Hampshire voters.

Hear more about what Black South Carolina voters are saying by reading the full story and watching the CNN report below:

21 min ago

Trump narrowly leads Biden in general election rematch, CNN poll finds

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy

Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden. Reuters

With presidential primaries underway and a 2020 general election rematch seemingly the most likely outcome, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows former President Donald Trump narrowly ahead of President Joe Biden in what’s shaping up to be a close contest nationally.

The poll highlights voters’ conflicted feelings about the leading candidates. Broad majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they’d be satisfied if their party’s candidate won such a rematch. Still, a sizable minority of voters express a desire for another option if Biden and Trump are the nominees.

Overall, 49% of registered voters say they would back Trump if an election between the two were held today, while 45% support Biden and 5% say they’d vote for someone else.

Those numbers are identical to CNN polling on the contest in the fall, and the demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections.

Read more about the poll's findings.