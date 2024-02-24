David Saldana likes Nikki Haley and considered casting his vote in the South Carolina Republican primary for the state's former governor. But in the final days of the race, he said he decided to support Donald Trump – flaws and all.

“I wish he conducted himself a little more professional, but he’s proven he can do it,” Saldana said. “Even with all his flaws, I think he’s still the best man for the job.”

Saldana, who lives just outside of Charleston in Berkeley County, said he admired Haley’s tenacity and respected her record as governor. But he believes the South Carolina primary should put an exclamation point on the Republican presidential nominating contest and the party should begin to focus on winning back the White House.

“It’s a two-person race at this point – Biden and Trump,” Saldana said. “I just feel the numbers show that she doesn't seem to have the support.”

While Saldana carries only one vote, his rationale offers a broader window into the mindset of other voters we’ve met in the closing days of the primary contest.

As Haley tries to make the primary a referendum on Trump, many Republicans are eager to start taking on Biden and worry that Haley could be delaying the inevitable and hurting Trump in the process.

“I’m not happy with the way things are going with Biden’s ‘build back better,’ Saldana said, reciting President Joe Biden’s often-used slogan. “Nothing seems to be built back better, in my opinion.”