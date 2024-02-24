Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Russia's war in Ukraine

South Carolina GOP primary

South Carolina GOP presidential primary

By Tori B. Powell, Shania Shelton and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Updated 12:17 p.m. ET, February 24, 2024
10 min ago

This South Carolina voter explains why Trump has his vote "even with all his flaws"

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny in Charleston, South Carolina

David Saldana likes Nikki Haley and considered casting his vote in the South Carolina Republican primary for the state's former governor. But in the final days of the race, he said he decided to support Donald Trump – flaws and all.

“I wish he conducted himself a little more professional, but he’s proven he can do it,” Saldana said. “Even with all his flaws, I think he’s still the best man for the job.”

Saldana, who lives just outside of Charleston in Berkeley County, said he admired Haley’s tenacity and respected her record as governor. But he believes the South Carolina primary should put an exclamation point on the Republican presidential nominating contest and the party should begin to focus on winning back the White House.

“It’s a two-person race at this point – Biden and Trump,” Saldana said. “I just feel the numbers show that she doesn't seem to have the support.”

While Saldana carries only one vote, his rationale offers a broader window into the mindset of other voters we’ve met in the closing days of the primary contest.

As Haley tries to make the primary a referendum on Trump, many Republicans are eager to start taking on Biden and worry that Haley could be delaying the inevitable and hurting Trump in the process.

“I’m not happy with the way things are going with Biden’s ‘build back better,’ Saldana said, reciting President Joe Biden’s often-used slogan. “Nothing seems to be built back better, in my opinion.”

18 min ago

Trump’s potential running mates jockey to show their loyalty at CPAC

From CNN's Steve Contorno, Aaron Pellish and Alison Main

Clockwise from top left: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. AFP/Getty Images/Reuters/AP

After taking the Conservative Political Action Conference stage Friday to a crisply edited hype video, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik invoked Donald Trump about two dozen times as she heaped praise on the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

The day before, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds had mentioned the former president by name just twice when opening the annual GOP confab, but he sounded an awful lot like Trump when laying out his foreign policy vision.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii claimed not to know that attendees could choose her in a poll to pick Trump’s potential running mate.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took several shots at some of the other Republicans in the mix to join the GOP presidential ticket during her turn at the mic.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who delivered the keynote address at Friday night’s dinner, spoke of a “war” ongoing “between those of us who love the United States of America and our founding ideals and a fringe minority who hates this country and what we stand for.” He suggested Trump would be a commander in chief "to lead us to victory in that war."

The jockeying to become Trump’s vice presidential pick, playing out behind the scenes for weeks if not longer, has spilled into the open at this week’s CPAC, the country’s annual gathering of conservatives. In what amounted to an audition to be Trump’s No. 2, the program inside the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at times appeared more like a casting call for some of the most talked-about contenders for the job.

Read more here.

1 min ago

Trump suggests his indictments and mug shot are appealing to Black voters

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Former President Donald Trump listens to applause during the Black Conservative Federation gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 23.
Former President Donald Trump listens to applause during the Black Conservative Federation gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 23. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump suggested Friday that his criminal indictments and mug shot appeal to Black voters and claimed that “what’s happening to (him) happens to them.”

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it’s election interference and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges across the cases, told a gathering of Black conservatives here, on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary.

The GOP front-runner also claimed that Black Americans have “embraced” his mug shot more than anyone else.

“The mug shot, we’ve all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mug shot, you know they do shirts,” he said.

Trump, who has a history of using racist language, also railed against President Joe Biden, his likely general election rival, accusing him of being a “vicious racist.”

The Biden campaign responded by referring to the former president as an "incompetent, anti-Black tyrant."

Read more on Trump's remarks and the reaction to them here.

44 min ago

More than 217,000 pre-election ballots cast in South Carolina Republican primary

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Ahead of today’s South Carolina Republican presidential primary, 217,600 ballots have already been cast, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission

Of those, 205,099 ballots were cast during the early voting period, which ran from February 12-22, and 12,501 mail ballots have been returned. 

In total 14,084 mail ballots have been issued. All mail ballots must be received by the close of polls today. 

The number of pre-election ballots cast well exceeds the roughly 131,000 total votes cast in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary earlier this month, although that’s to be expected, given the state’s Republican lean and the lack of competitiveness in the Democratic contest. 

This month's presidential primaries in South Carolina are the first since the state began allowing anyone to vote early in person in 2022. South Carolinians who wish to vote by mail still need a valid excuse

1 hr 6 min ago

Everything you need to know about presidential primaries as voters cast ballots in South Carolina

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Voters cast their ballots during the first day of early voting at a polling station in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, February 12.
Voters cast their ballots during the first day of early voting at a polling station in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, February 12. Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Before Americans pick a president in November, they get to pick the candidates in a series of primaries and caucuses. It’s a wonky process that has evolved throughout the country’s history and continues to evolve today.

Here are key things to know before the polls close in Saturday's South Carolina Republican primary:

What is a primary? It’s an election to select candidates, usually for a particular political party, to appear on the general election ballot.

Who is running in the primaries? For Republicans, former President Donald Trump has long been the front-runner, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still in the race. For Democrats, Joe Biden won the state primary earlier in February.

Who can vote in a presidential primary? It varies by state. For example, some states have open primaries — including South Carolina — meaning anyone can take part in the primary, even if they aren’t registered party members. Other states have closed primaries, meaning you have to join the party in order to vote. Primaries are generally conducted in polling places like any other election. That’s different from caucuses, which are more like neighborhood meetings. People show up and lobby for their candidates.

How is the nomination ultimately determined? Voters cast ballots for candidates, but they’re really selecting delegates for the party conventions, which take place over the summer. Delegates can either be apportioned through a winner-take-all system, meaning the top candidate in a state’s primary gets all of that state’s delegates, or they can be apportioned proportionally to the primary election results.

Get up to speed on the presidential primaries.

1 hr 6 min ago

South Carolina Trump supporters speak on IVF ruling, Trump’s NATO comments and more

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage for a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on February 14.
Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage for a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on February 14. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday's primary, South Carolina supporters of former President Donald Trump shared their thoughts on controversial topics from his comments on the Alabama IVF ruling to him saying Russia can do "whatever the hell they want" to any NATO country that doesn’t meet spending guidelines on defense and more.

Here's what they had to say:

On the Alabama IVF ruling: Katie Alexander, who said she underwent IVF to get pregnant with her daughter, said she thought the Alabama Supreme Court ruling frozen embryos were children was a “dangerous slippery slope."   

“It makes it very, very muddy," she said of the ruling, calling for new laws on the procedure to be passed.

On Trump using campaign funds to pay for legal fees: Some supporters were split on whether Trump should be using campaign funds to pay for his legal bills.

“Well, I don’t know what the laws are but I will tell you that people who donate to Trump’s campaign would have no problem with him using the money to pay some of his bills. I really believe that,” Carolyn Corcoran said. 

Barbara Gobien said, “It doesn’t matter to me if they want to use it.”

Ruth Carroll expressed distrust in media reports and said she'd need to see proof first of Trump using campaign fees for his bills. But when asked if hypothetically it would be something she would support, Carroll said she would not. 

On Trump’s NATO comments: Some supporters said they thought Trump wasn’t being serious when he encouraged Russia to do whatever it wanted to NATO countries that didn’t meet spending guidelines, and believed the US would still protect those countries if Trump were reelected.  

“He says things in a kind of way that people just don’t understand," Corcoran said. "But I don’t take what he says as meaning anything serious.”

But Barbara Gobien, said she agreed with Trump’s comments.

“Nobody should be allowed to be part of anything if they don’t pay their share and too many countries have lived off our backs and it’s about time that changed,” Gobien said. “Trump’s the first person that made that statement and he started getting people to pay their fair share.”

1 hr 6 min ago

Haley has repeatedly committed to staying in the race while vowing to "never give up"

From CNN's Ebony Davis

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Beaufort, South Carolina, on February 21.
Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event in Beaufort, South Carolina, on February 21. Julia Nikhinson/AFP/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has repeatedly reiterated that she will continue her White House bid despite calls to drop out as she trails former President Donald Trump in polling amid multiple primary defeats.

Last weekend, she told a crowd in South Carolina ahead of the state’s primary that she “will never give up.” 

“Why would I give up when 59% of Americans say Donald Trump is too old and Joe Biden is too old. Why would I give up when the majority of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden and a majority of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump,” Haley said during a campaign event in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She pointed to the latest ABC/Ipsos poll that finds most Americans see both Joe Biden and Trump as too old for another term. 

Despite recent polling showing Haley more than 30 points behind Trump in her home state, Haley encouraged voters to ignore media coverage about the state of the race. She highlighted Trump’s mounting legal troubles, arguing he “cannot win a general election.”

She followed up with placing the blame on the former president for political losses the Republican party has taken in recent weeks and asked the crowd: “How many more times do we have to lose before we finally figured out that he's the problem?”

Haley urged South Carolinians to head to the polls. “I need you to take a yard sign. I need you to go vote and I need you to take 10 people to go vote with you,” she said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Trump continues to juggle a busy election and legal calendar

From CNN staff

As former President Donald Trump marches toward the GOP presidential nomination, he is juggling a busy election calendar and multiple legal events related to the four criminal indictments he faces.

Here's a look at how his colliding calendar is shaping up so far:

1 hr 5 min ago

Trump narrowly leads Biden in general election rematch, CNN poll finds

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy

With presidential primaries underway and a 2020 general election rematch seemingly the most likely outcome, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS released early February shows former President Donald Trump narrowly ahead of President Joe Biden in what’s shaping up to be a close contest nationally.

The poll highlights voters’ conflicted feelings about the leading candidates. Broad majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they’d be satisfied if their party’s candidate won such a rematch. Still, a sizable minority of voters express a desire for another option if Biden and Trump are the nominees.

Overall, 49% of registered voters say they would back Trump if an election between the two were held today, while 45% support Biden and 5% say they’d vote for someone else.

Those numbers are identical to CNN polling on the contest in the fall, and the demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections.

Read more about the poll's findings.