A large group of White House staff observed a moment of silence at 8:46 am ET, the moment the first tower was hit, on the South Lawn of the White House.

The group stood, hands on their hearts, before a full honor guard in silence for several moments as a band played “Taps.”

The President is still en route to Pennsylvania aboard Air Force One. Once there, he will observe the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.