8 min ago

Trump observes moment of silence aboard Air Force One

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. ET in a conference room aboard Air Force One, according to the print pool traveling with the President.  

Here's how the print pool described the moment:

Trump and the first lady participated in a moment of silence in a conference room cabin to commemorate the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

The President made no remarks. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows explained to him ahead of time that there would be an announcement at 8:46 a.m ET when the moment of silence would begin. Trump stood with his arms clasped and the first lady stood next to him in same position.

“God bless America,” Meadows said when the moment of silence was concluded.

Trump repeated, “God bless America.”

Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted about the anniversary.

29 min ago

White House staff observes moment of silence

From CNN's Betsy Klein

A large group of White House staff observed a moment of silence at 8:46 am ET, the moment the first tower was hit, on the South Lawn of the White House.

The group stood, hands on their hearts, before a full honor guard in silence for several moments as a band played “Taps.” 

The President is still en route to Pennsylvania aboard Air Force One. Once there, he will observe the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

18 min ago

A moment of silence in New York City

A moment of silence was held in New York City at 8:46 a.m. ET, the moment the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

WATCH:

36 min ago

Biden is at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City this morning

Joe Biden has arrived at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. 

The memorial just marked the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center — 8:46 a.m. ET.

Next, those gathered at the memorial will mark 9:03 a.m. ET, the moment United Airlines Flight 175 struck the south tower of the World Trade Center.

35 min ago

Pompeo issues 9/11 statement ahead of Doha trip

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who is on his way to Doha for Afghan peace talks — said the US honors the nearly 3,000 people who died on September 11, in a statement on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. 

“Today, we remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks in our country 19 years ago on September 11,” Pompeo said. “We have made great strides to defeat al-Qa'ida and other terrorist groups that seek to do us harm, and our efforts to protect our homeland continue today. The men and women of the U.S. Department of State are proud to stand side-by-side with partners from all over the world in this effort, and we will not waver in our resolve to hold terrorists accountable as we pursue peace, security, and justice.”

When asked about the significance of going to Doha to commence the Afghan-Taliban peace negotiations on 9/11 he spoke about his personal experience on the day of 9/11, the anger Americans felt, and the continued need to fight terrorism. 

“I remember the anger. I remember the righteous indignation that we all had and America has responded to that in a way that was wholly justified, enormously successful and appropriate and now is a moment to put Afghanistan on the next step on its trajectory,” Pompeo told reporters traveling with him.

43 min ago

Biden says today is a "solemn day" and will keep focus on 9/11

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to reporters on the tarmac ahead of his flight to New York City. He expressed that it is a solemn day and noted that he will not be making any news, but instead intends to keep the focus on 9/11. 

"I’m not going to be making any news today. I’m not going to be talking about anything other than 9/11. It’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re gonna keep it," he said.

"You can decide whether I make news," he said. "I’m not gonna be holding press conferences. Alright? Solemn day. All advertising down, we’ll get back to the campaign tomorrow." 

Biden's schedule today: Joe and Jill Biden will attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City. They will then travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the afternoon to pay their respects to the victims of Flight 93. 

44 min ago

How presidents have commemorated 9/11

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Trump, for the second time in his presidency, will commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in Pennsylvania, a battleground state and site of the Flight 93 memorial. Trump previously commemorated the anniversary there in 2018. Like that year, White House staff will commemorate a moment of silence on the South Lawn in his absence.

At 8:46 am ET — the time the first tower was hit — Trump is expected to be in transit, per the daily guidance.

Air Force One was wheels up at 8:15 am ET, roughly 15 minutes behind schedule. The daily guidance, which mirrors Trump’s 2018 schedule, suggests Air Force One will land in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 8:50 am ET.

For 13 of the 19 anniversaries, the President in office has observed a moment of silence from the White House South Lawn.

President Bush observed moments of silence in New York, Shanksville and at the Pentagon in 2006, the five year anniversary of the attacks.

President Obama joined President Bush at the World Trade Center in 2011, the ten year anniversary. Obama also commemorated the day at the Pentagon in 2010 and again in 2016.

43 min ago

Biden and Trump will mark 9/11 at Pennsylvania memorial 

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both observe the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

They are not expected to be in the area at the same time. Trump is expected to participate in a memorial at 9:45 a.m. ET and Biden will visit the site at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the morning, Biden will attend a 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in New York City.

Trump is set to recognize Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne with the the Medal of Honor at 3:00 p.m. ET at the White House for "conspicuous gallantry." The Army Ranger helped rescue more than 70 hostages being held by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2015.