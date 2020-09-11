Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to reporters on the tarmac ahead of his flight to New York City. He expressed that it is a solemn day and noted that he will not be making any news, but instead intends to keep the focus on 9/11.

"I’m not going to be making any news today. I’m not going to be talking about anything other than 9/11. It’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re gonna keep it," he said.

"You can decide whether I make news," he said. "I’m not gonna be holding press conferences. Alright? Solemn day. All advertising down, we’ll get back to the campaign tomorrow."

Biden's schedule today: Joe and Jill Biden will attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City. They will then travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the afternoon to pay their respects to the victims of Flight 93.