Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Remembering 9/11

Live Updates

Remembering 9/11

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:36 a.m. ET, September 11, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden says today is a "solemn day" and will keep focus on 9/11

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke to reporters on the tarmac ahead of his flight to New York City. He expressed that it is a solemn day and noted that he will not be making any news, but instead intends to keep the focus on 9/11. 

"I’m not going to be making any news today. I’m not going to be talking about anything other than 9/11. It’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re gonna keep it," he said.

"You can decide whether I make news," he said. "I’m not gonna be holding press conferences. Alright? Solemn day. All advertising down, we’ll get back to the campaign tomorrow." 

Biden's schedule today: Joe and Jill Biden will attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City. They will then travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the afternoon to pay their respects to the victims of Flight 93. 

4 min ago

How presidents have commemorated 9/11

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Trump, for the second time in his presidency, will commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in Pennsylvania, a battleground state and site of the Flight 93 memorial. Trump previously commemorated the anniversary there in 2018. Like that year, White House staff will commemorate a moment of silence on the South Lawn in his absence.

At 8:46 am ET — the time the first tower was hit — Trump is expected to be in transit, per the daily guidance.

Air Force One was wheels up at 8:15 am ET, roughly 15 minutes behind schedule. The daily guidance, which mirrors Trump’s 2018 schedule, suggests Air Force One will land in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 8:50 am ET.

For 13 of the 19 anniversaries, the President in office has observed a moment of silence from the White House South Lawn.

President Bush observed moments of silence in New York, Shanksville and at the Pentagon in 2006, the five year anniversary of the attacks.

President Obama joined President Bush at the World Trade Center in 2011, the ten year anniversary. Obama also commemorated the day at the Pentagon in 2010 and again in 2016.

10 min ago

Biden and Trump will mark 9/11 at Pennsylvania memorial 

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both observe the 19th anniversary of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

They are not expected to be in the area at the same time. Trump is expected to participate in a memorial at 9:45 a.m. ET and Biden will visit the site at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the morning, Biden will attend a 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in New York City.

Trump is set to recognize Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne with the the Medal of Honor at 3:00 p.m. ET at the White House for "conspicuous gallantry." The Army Ranger helped rescue more than 70 hostages being held by Islamic State militants in Iraq in 2015.