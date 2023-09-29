Feinstein was "a pillar of public service," Pelosi says
While walking into the Capitol building, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death, calling it was a "very sad day."
A fellow member of the California delegation, Pelosi noted that Feinstein was working for the people on her last day.
"May she rest in peace. She left voting on the last day," Pelosi said.
In a statement released Friday, Pelosi also expressed heartbreak over the news of Feinstein's passing, calling the senator a "pioneering woman leader" who was "a pillar of public service in California."
"Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy," Pelosi said in the statement, adding that "it was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades."
The Democratic senator's "extraordinary career will continue to inspire countless young women and girls to pursue public service for generations to come," the statement noted.
Biden's long history with "dear friend" Dianne Feinstein
President Joe Biden often speaks nostalgically about his time in the Senate, describing those years as having been marked by a kind of decorum and civility missing in politics today. The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein was a stalwart of his tenure on Capitol Hill, and the two shared a bond on policy and politics.
After Feinstein announced earlier this year that she would retire from the Senate at the end of her term, Biden paid tribute by saying Feinstein was “often the only woman in the room” throughout her political career.
“Over the three decades I’ve known her, Dianne and her late husband Richard became dear friends to Jill and me,” Biden said in a statement at the time. “I’ve served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone. I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best.”
Biden and Feinstein served as colleagues in the Senate for 15 years, from when she was elected in 1992 to Biden’s election as vice president in 2008. She became the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1993, when Biden was serving as the panel’s chairman, and has credited him with assigning her to the post.
She, along with Biden, championed an assault weapon ban in 1994 as part of a larger crime bill under then-President Bill Clinton. Now expired, the assault weapon ban remains a priority of Biden’s as he works to advance new gun controls.
When calling on lawmakers to get to work on passing gun control measures, Biden in recent months pointed to his work as a senator with Feinstein on passing the assault weapons ban.
Feinstein served as chair of the inaugural committee in 2009, placing her next to Biden for much of the day's activities as he was sworn in as vice president.
Later, when Biden was considering his own run for president, Feinstein voiced early support for his presidential bid after a private meeting.
“He made me the first woman on the Judiciary Committee 26 years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it,” Feinstein said in the Capitol, referring to the former Delaware senator’s tenure atop the panel. “I’ve known him, I’ve worked with him and it’s just a logical step for me.”
Later, she held a fundraiser for Biden along with her husband Richard Blum in San Francisco, and there was later speculation Biden would name Blum to an ambassadorship in Europe (he did not).
At one point, Feinstein even dismissed the candidacy of his rival for the 2020 nomination, Kamala Harris, suggesting she was “brand new” in the Senate at the time.
Democratic senators honor Feinstein's work and legacy
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's fellow Democratic senators are paying tribute to her after the longest-serving female senator from California died at age 90.
Sen. Chris Coons
Coons, who served on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Feinstein, reflected on her life, saying she was "a fiercely determined and very capable senator who left her mark on California, the Senate, and our nation."
Sen. Dick Durbin
The Senate majority whip, who took over as Senate Judiciary chair when Feinstein stepped aside from the position while recovering from shingles, told CNN that he will miss his colleague and discussed her legacy.
"She was my friend and my seat mate for more than 20 years on the Senate Judiciary Committee. I've gone through many a battle with her by my side and I always felt like I had the best," Durbin told CNN.
"She was always a lady but she never backed down from a cause that she thought was worth fighting for. You just look at the record of things that she achieved: the assault weapons ban, Violence Against Women Act, a real stand-up effort to defend the Intelligence Committee at a time when it was under assault. I'm gonna miss her. We lost one of the great ones," he said.
Sen. Martin Heinrich
Feinstein was a “trailblazer,” according to the New Mexico senator.
"She believed in a nation that put safety first. She leaves behind a legacy marked by the paths she paved for all of us to follow. It was a privilege to be her colleague," he said in a statement.
Sen. Tim Kaine
Kaine called her "a compassionate leader."
"I so admire her stellar track record as Mayor and Senator. Her decades of work on gun safety, national security, and too many other issues to name took us forward as a country, and her voice will be sorely missed," he said in a statement.
Feinstein's office releases statement on her death: "She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary"
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office has released a statement confirming her death yesterday at her home in Washington, DC, at age 90, calling her legacy "undeniable and extraordinary."
The statement reads:
“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation. There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state. She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary. There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend.”
Feinstein "was a political giant" who "broke down barriers and glass ceilings," California governor says
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement Friday said Dianne Feinstein was a "powerful, trailblazing" senator and a "lifelong mentor."
"Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like," he said.
Remarking on Feinstein's "strength, gravitas and fierceness," Newsome added, "She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for."
He ended the statement by expressing his sadness for Feinstein's passing.
What California Gov. Newsom has said about appointing Feinstein’s replacement
Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reiterated his pledge to appoint a Black woman to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat if necessary, but he also said he’d make an “interim appointment” who wouldn’t be any of the candidates who are seeking the seat in next year’s election.
"It would be completely unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off," Newsom said in a September 10 interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "That primary is just a matter of months away. I don't want to tip the balance of that."
That would rule out Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman who is one of three House members in the race.
After Newsom’s comments earlier this month, Lee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “troubled by the Governor’s remarks.”
“The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” Lee wrote. “If the Governor intends to keep his promise and appoint a Black woman to the Senate, the people of California deserve the best possible person for that job. Not a token appointment.”
Newsom responded to Lee in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on September 18.
“I appreciate that point of view,” Newsom said. “If under that hypothetical situation I'm asked to make an appointment, I will make an appointment of an African American woman, period, full stop. And why? Because I think, (the) best person should be there, and I happen to think that representation matters.”
Feinstein played the role of peacemaker in 2008 between Obama and Clinton
For all of the remarkable milestones in the long career of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, one important moment in political history unfolded in her living room in 2008.
She played a critical role in trying to broker peace in the acrimonious relationship between her fellow Democratic senators, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, at the end of their long and bruising primary campaign.
It was June 5, 2008, when Feinstein opened the living room of her home in Northwest Washington for a secret meeting between Obama and Clinton, who were barely on speaking terms at that point.
“So, there are a lot of decompression, nerve endings, all these things that need to kind of come together,” Feinstein told reporters at the time. “And I think the opportunity to sit down, just the two of them, have an hour together, was positive.”
Women in the Senate remember Feinstein as a "trailblazing titan"
Women in the Senate are paying tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female senator in history, following her death at age 90.
Feinstein broke a series of glass ceilings throughout her life. She was a fixture of California politics for decades and was first elected to the US Senate in 1992 after a historic political career in San Francisco.
Sen. Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama, noted that Feinstein created a "path for women in the Senate and girls across our nation."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, said Feinstein was a leader for women's rights.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, said that despite their political differences, she enjoyed working with Feinstein on some bipartisan issues.
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, called the late senator a "good friend"in a message on social media.
"She leaves a lasting legacy not only in the legislation that she authored, but in the example that she set, particularly for other women. For so many years she was the senior woman in the Senate and she set an example for the rest of us," she later told CNN.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent from Arizona, called Feinstein a "titan in the U.S. Senate."
Feinstein's Senate desk to be draped in black, per tradition
Sen. Dianne Feinstein‘s desk in the Senate chamber has been draped in a black cloth with a vase of white flowers, according to tradition.