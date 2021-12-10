Follow CNN Politics
Bob Dole 1923-2021

Live Updates

Remembering Sen. Bob Dole

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:17 a.m. ET, December 10, 2021
1 min ago

Dole's death prompted nostalgia for a bygone era sullied by Trump's GOP

Analysis from CNN's Gregory Krieg

The bipartisan outpouring of praise following the death on Sunday of Republican Bob Dole, the longtime Senate leader and former presidential nominee, mourned both a man and a more outwardly collegial era as Republicans drive the country toward another debt ceiling deadline crisis and party leadership downplays dangerous radicalism in its ranks.

The remembrances, though, often overlooked — perhaps, ironically, in the name of a bygone decency — Dole's complicated legacy.

The Kansas native, who suffered grievous wounds on the battlefield during World War II before becoming a titan of late 20th century American political life, was in many ways emblematic of the Republican Party's souring stew.

It was a narrow concession, though more than the vast majority of GOP officials would openly concede. For an aspirational Republican to take a hard stand against Trumpism today is an invitation to being run out of office or the party itself. Georgia's conservative Gov. Brian Kemp, for example, is expected to get a Trump-backed primary challenger on Monday, when former Sen. David Perdue plans to announce his candidacy, because of Kemp's unwillingness to kowtow to the former President's election lies.

The danger for Republicans in risking backlash from Trump has further complicated business on Capitol Hill, where Congress is facing a series of year-end challenges that GOP lawmakers are either fueling or refusing to help solve.

Only eight senators remain in office from when Dole carried the Republican standard into the 1996 presidential election, when he was handily defeated by the incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton. On Sunday, Clinton was among the high-profile members of his party to honor an old rival.

"Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress. After all he gave in the war, he didn't have to give more. But he did," Clinton tweeted. "His example should inspire people today and for generations to come."

Read the full story here.

17 min ago

Here's what President Biden said about Bob Dole's legacy

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the congressional tribute ceremony. "We meet here in the very heart of American democracy -- the Capitol of the United States of America -- to receive a hero of that democracy for a final time," Biden said.
President Biden honored his friend and former colleague, the late Sen. Bob Dole, Thursday at a ceremony at the US Capitol, renewing his calls for democracy through unity.

He called Dole, with whom he served for 25 years, a “giant of our history” and “one of our greatest patriots,” citing his “persistence, courage, and conviction.”

The President harkened back to a time of bipartisanship as he described his “real” friendship with Dole.

“Bob and I, like many of us here, we disagreed on many things, but not on any of the fundamental things. We still found a way to work together. We genuinely respected one another as colleagues and as fellow Americans. It was real, it wasn’t fake, and we became great friends,” Biden said.

He read an excerpt of a message from Dole about leading with unity, as he made his own call for “unity and consensus.”

“The truth of the matter is, the only way forward for democracy is unity, consensus. The only way. May we follow his wisdom and his timeless truth to reach consensus on the basic fundamental principles we all agree on,” Biden said as he concluded his remarks Thursday.

22 min ago

President Biden and actor Tom Hanks will deliver remarks at Bob Dole's funeral and tribute ceremony

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

(Stephen Voss for CNN)
A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole will be held in Washington, DC, today.

Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday.

The funeral service at Washington National Cathedral will begin today at 11 a.m. ET, according to a schedule of the arrangements. Along with family members and close friends, President Biden is expected to attend. Biden, former Sen. Pat Roberts, former Sen. Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to offer tributes. Lee Greenwood will also perform.

About the funeral: It will be live-streamed onto large screens at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, and at 1:15 p.m. ET, Dole's motorcade is expected to pause at the memorial, according to the schedule. At the memorial on the National Mall, actor Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie of NBC's "Today" will deliver remarks. Former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, the late senator's wife, will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband.