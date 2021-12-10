Biden: Dole understood compromise and was "deeply concerned" about US divisions
President Biden said though late Sen. Bob Dole "relished a good political fight," he always put country first and was "deeply concerned" about division in the United States.
"He understood that we're all part of something much bigger than ourselves, and he really did, I felt. He really understood it. And a compromise isn't a dirty word. It's the cornerstone of democracy. Consensus is requiring in a democracy to get anything done. That's how you get things done," Biden said during a tribute to Dole at the Washington National Cathedral.
"Again, listen to Bob Dole's words, not mine. I'm quoting him again: 'I learned that it's difficult to get anything done unless you can compromise, not your principles but your willingness to see the other side. Those who suggest that compromise is a sign of weakness misunderstand the fundamental strength of democracy,'" Biden said about Dole's final column in USA Today, which he finished on Nov. 23 and was published Dec. 6.
Biden continued, discussing how Dole expressed concern over divisions within America in the column:
"In his final days, Bob made it clear that he was deeply concerned about the threat to American democracy — not from foreign nations, but from the division tearing us apart from within. And this soul reminded us, and I quote, 'Too many of us have sacrificed too much in defending freedom from foreign adversaries to allow our democracy to crumble...under a state of infighting that grows more unacceptable day by day,'" Biden said.
WATCH:
50 min ago
Biden on his relationship with Bob Dole: "We disagreed, but we were never disagreeable with one another"
President Biden, who noted he served alongside Bob Dole for 25 years in the Senate, used a portion of his tribute to highlight their bipartisan relationship, calling him a "master of the Senate."
"We disagreed, but we were never disagreeable with one another. Not one time that I can think of," Biden said during a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.
"I found Bob to be a man of principle, pragmatism and enormous integrity. He came into the arena with certain guiding principles," he continued. "To begin with, devotion to country, to fair play, to decency, to dignity, to honor, to literally attempting to find the common good."
The President went on to discuss some of the causes that Dole worked on, including creating a federal holiday in the name of Martin Luther King Jr.
"He wanted government to work, to work for folks like him, who came up the hard way," he said.
WATCH:
1 hr 14 min ago
Biden says Bob Dole was a "genuine hero" in tribute
President Biden delivered a tribute to Bob Dole during the late senator's funeral, calling him a "patriot."
Biden said he and Dole were friends for 50 years, and his story was "a very American one."
He was born in a three-room house and was 21 when he was injured during World War II, Biden said, suffering in and out of consciousness in a foxhole for nine hours.
"There's something that connects that past and present, wartime and peace, then and now — the courage, the grit, the goodness and the grace of 2nd lieutenant named Bob Dole, who became congressman Dole, Sen. Dole, statesman, husband, father, friend, colleague, and a word often overused but not here, a genuine hero," Biden said.
WATCH:
1 hr 35 min ago
Unity on display among lawmakers during Dole funeral
Lawmakers and public figures are sitting in the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, to pay their respects to the late Sen. Bob Dole.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat in between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was seen sitting next to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.
Former Vice President Mike Pence is also in attendance in the front of the cathedral near former President Bill Clinton.
2 hr 7 min ago
NOW: Funeral for Sen. Bob Dole begins at Washington National Cathedral
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
A funeral service for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole is being held at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC.
Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday.
Along with family members and close friends, President Biden and members of Congress are attending the event. Biden, former Sen. Pat Roberts, former Sen. Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to offer tributes. Lee Greenwood will also perform.
After the funeral service, Dole's motorcade is expected to pause at the National World War II Memorial, according to the schedule.
Actor Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie of NBC's "Today" will deliver remarks at the memorial site. Former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, the late senator's wife, will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband.
2 hr 46 min ago
A look back at Bob Dole's life and career
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart and presidential hopeful who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservatism as one of Washington's most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century, died Sunday.
"Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years," according to a statement from his family.
Biden on Sunday released a statement mourning Dole.
"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves," Biden said. "I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family."
Arriving in Washington at the dawn of the Kennedy administration, Dole would serve for 27 years as a US senator from Kansas, including two stints as the Senate majority leader, though he might be best known for his unsuccessful run as the Republican presidential nominee against Bill Clinton in 1996, his third attempt at the White House. He also served as President Gerald Ford's running mate in 1976 after Nelson Rockefeller declined to stay on as vice president.
Early in his Senate career, he was labeled a "hatchet man" by his critics and drew national attention for his vehement defense of President Richard Nixon throughout the Watergate scandal. He considered Nixon a friend and a mentor — later eulogizing Nixon at his funeral in 1994 as the "most durable public figure of our time." In a notable departure from his sour public image, he choked up at the end of his remarks.
But in taking up the mantle of GOP leader in the Senate, Dole's reputation became that of a whip smart lawmaker and a tough negotiator willing to work across the aisle with Democrats on issues such as Social Security reform, the Americans with Disabilities Act and landmark nutrition legislation.
"By all rights, he and I should have had a lousy relationship," former Democratic Sen. Tom Daschle, who was the Senate's top Democrat during Dole's second stint as majority leader, said in a 2000 speech. "The fact that we did not was due to Bob Dole — to his civility, to his pragmatism, to his quick wit and self-effacing humor, and to his love of this country and to this United States Senate. His sense of fairness and decency is a standard for which everyone in public life should aim."
In his book "What It Takes" about the 1988 election, journalist Richard Ben Cramer described Dole as a Senate leader who was always ready with a joke and a greeting and was "never more cheerful, more at peace, than he was in the wee hours, when a deal was going down and he was waiting for someone to crack, while he drank a milkshake and told old stories in the Senate dining room."
The remembrances, though, often overlooked — perhaps, ironically, in the name of a bygone decency — Dole's complicated legacy.
The Kansas native, who suffered grievous wounds on the battlefield during World War II before becoming a titan of late 20th century American political life, was in many ways emblematic of the Republican Party's souring stew.
It was a narrow concession, though more than the vast majority of GOP officials would openly concede. For an aspirational Republican to take a hard stand against Trumpism today is an invitation to being run out of office or the party itself. Georgia's conservative Gov. Brian Kemp, for example, is expected to get a Trump-backed primary challenger on Monday, when former Sen. David Perdue plans to announce his candidacy, because of Kemp's unwillingness to kowtow to the former President's election lies.
The danger for Republicans in risking backlash from Trump has further complicated business on Capitol Hill, where Congress is facing a series of year-end challenges that GOP lawmakers are either fueling or refusing to help solve.
Only eight senators remain in office from when Dole carried the Republican standard into the 1996 presidential election, when he was handily defeated by the incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton. On Sunday, Clinton was among the high-profile members of his party to honor an old rival.
"Bob Dole dedicated his entire life to serving the American people, from his heroism in World War II to the 35 years he spent in Congress. After all he gave in the war, he didn't have to give more. But he did," Clinton tweeted. "His example should inspire people today and for generations to come."
Here's what President Biden said about Bob Dole's legacy
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Biden honored his friend and former colleague, the late Sen. Bob Dole, Thursday at a ceremony at the US Capitol, renewing his calls for democracy through unity.
He called Dole, with whom he served for 25 years, a “giant of our history” and “one of our greatest patriots,” citing his “persistence, courage, and conviction.”
The President harkened back to a time of bipartisanship as he described his “real” friendship with Dole.
“Bob and I, like many of us here, we disagreed on many things, but not on any of the fundamental things. We still found a way to work together. We genuinely respected one another as colleagues and as fellow Americans. It was real, it wasn’t fake, and we became great friends,” Biden said.
He read an excerpt of a message from Dole about leading with unity, as he made his own call for “unity and consensus.”
“The truth of the matter is, the only way forward for democracy is unity, consensus. The only way. May we follow his wisdom and his timeless truth to reach consensus on the basic fundamental principles we all agree on,” Biden said as he concluded his remarks Thursday.
3 hr 24 min ago
President Biden and actor Tom Hanks will deliver remarks at Bob Dole's funeral and tribute ceremony
Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday.
The funeral service at Washington National Cathedral will begin today at 11 a.m. ET, according to a schedule of the arrangements. Along with family members and close friends, President Biden is expected to attend. Biden, former Sen. Pat Roberts, former Sen. Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to offer tributes. Lee Greenwood will also perform.
About the funeral: It will be live-streamed onto large screens at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, and at 1:15 p.m. ET, Dole's motorcade is expected to pause at the memorial, according to the schedule. At the memorial on the National Mall, actor Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie of NBC's "Today" will deliver remarks. Former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, the late senator's wife, will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband.