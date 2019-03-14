Senate to vote on blocking Trump's national emergencyBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Lindsey Graham visited Trump last night to talk about the national emergency
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
Sen. Lindsey Graham and two other GOP senators visited President Trump last night at the White House to discuss concerns about the national emergency declaration vote, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to CNN.
The visit came as some Republican senators prepare to join Democrats in rejecting Trump’s use of emergency powers, and after some GOP lawmakers tried yesterday and into last night to convince Trump to support some kind of proposal that would assuage concerns about future abuse of executive authority.
There is anxiety ahead of the vote today as White House aides brace for the resolution of disapproval to pass. Aides don’t know how many Republicans will break with Trump, but one White House official said they don’t anticipate more than 67 lawmakers voting for the resolution, which would create a veto-proof majority.
The last-minute Wednesday night meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.
These are the Republicans to watch today
Senate Republicans will join Democrats today and vote for a resolution to block President Trump's national emergency.
While we know that some Republicans will defy the President, we're still not sure how many will. As is often the case with votes like this, there are a good number of senators who have kept their powder dry on how they will vote.
As one senior GOP aide explained: “There’s no reason to put a target on your back while talks are still ongoing and there’s still some shot of a way out.”
Nothing is official until a senator gives a thumbs up or down on the floor — but here’s a rough outline of who to watch today, based on conversations with GOP senators and aides:
Confirmed "No" votes:
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski
- Sen. Mike Lee
- Sen. Rand Paul
- Sen. Thom Tillis (Note: Tillis has been somewhat circumspect about his vote in the last few days as he’s worked on a compromise with the administration.)
Likely "No" votes:
- Sen. Lamar Alexander
- Sen. Mitt Romney
Possible "No" votes:
- Sen. Ted Cruz
- Sen. Pat Toomey
- Sen. Jerry Moran
Keep an eye on:
- Sen. Roy Blunt
- Sen. Rob Portman
- Sen. Roger Wicker
White House bracing for as many as 14 Republicans to break with Trump, aides say
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak
The White House is bracing for an embarrassing rebuke when the Senate votes on a resolution to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration Thursday. Despite the pressure campaign they waged for the last week, Trump’s top aides now say as many as 14 Republican lawmakers are poised to break with the President.
Trump has told his staff he’s resigned to issuing his first veto after it became clear over the past day that enough Republicans will support the measure. Now, his focus is stemming the margin by which the bill will pass. Trump hopes the number of “yes” votes will stay below 60, a symbolic margin that he believes would save some embarrassment though still require him to use his veto pen.
In internal conversations, Trump has characterized the vote as a loyalty test, even though some of those who say they will vote for it — including Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul — have proven to be allies on other issues in the past. Even as members of his staff were focused Wednesday on managing the Boeing plane crisis, Trump himself remained preoccupied with the looming vote, according to people who spoke with him.
Trump had accepted the likely defeat, but remained intent on knowing who would vote with him and who would break ranks.
Republicans are going against Trump on his administration's key issue
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Republicans will join with Democrats today to rebuke President Trump on the central issue of his presidential campaign — border security and the wall — animating issue of his presidency and defining action of the last few months.
To be clear: It’s not a question of if enough Republicans will support a Democratic resolution to terminate the President’s national emergency declaration. It’s a question of how many.
The last ditch effort to find a way to assuage concerns of Senate Republicans fell apart Wednesday, and the resolution will pass. President Trump will be forced to veto the resolution – the first veto of his presidency.