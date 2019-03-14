Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham and two other GOP senators visited President Trump last night at the White House to discuss concerns about the national emergency declaration vote, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to CNN.

The visit came as some Republican senators prepare to join Democrats in rejecting Trump’s use of emergency powers, and after some GOP lawmakers tried yesterday and into last night to convince Trump to support some kind of proposal that would assuage concerns about future abuse of executive authority.

There is anxiety ahead of the vote today as White House aides brace for the resolution of disapproval to pass. Aides don’t know how many Republicans will break with Trump, but one White House official said they don’t anticipate more than 67 lawmakers voting for the resolution, which would create a veto-proof majority.

The last-minute Wednesday night meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.