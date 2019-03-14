Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, the author of the resolution to terminate the President’s national emergency declaration, is urging the House to hold a vote to override the anticipated presidential veto.

He said he was encouraged by the 12 Republican votes against the President on the Senate side. Castro said he will now speak to House leadership about putting this on the floor again.

“We will try to rally the votes to override,” Castro said. “We are gonna give it a shot.”

One thing to note: Two-thirds of a majority in both the House and Senate would be needed to override a presidential veto.