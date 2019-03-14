Senate votes to block Trump's national emergencyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
The House will likely hold veto override vote on March 26, aide says
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
The House will likely hold a vote to override President Trump’s upcoming veto on March 26, a House Democrat leadership aide told CNN.
Earlier today, the Senate voted to overturn the President's national emergency border declaration. Twelve Republicans voted in support of the resolution to block Trump's emergency order.
Trump later tweeted that he was looking "forward to vetoing" the measure.
Trump tweets "VETO" after Senate vote
President Trump tweeted "VETO" moments after the Senate voted to block his emergency declaration.
Twelve Republicans joined Democrats to reject the President's executive action.
Trump later tweeted:
The bottom line: Lawmakers don't have enough votes to override a certain veto from the President, but passage of the resolution in the Senate after it passed the House last month is nevertheless an embarrassing blow to Trump delivered by his own party over the President's top campaign pledge of a wall at the US-Mexico border.
Democratic congressman calls for House vote to override the anticipated presidential veto
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, the author of the resolution to terminate the President’s national emergency declaration, is urging the House to hold a vote to override the anticipated presidential veto.
He said he was encouraged by the 12 Republican votes against the President on the Senate side. Castro said he will now speak to House leadership about putting this on the floor again.
One thing to note: Two-thirds of a majority in both the House and Senate would be needed to override a presidential veto.
Senate votes to block Trump's emergency declaration
The Senate voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats.
The final vote was 59 to 41.
What this means: The vote is a defeat for the White House. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned against the measure and now Trump will be forced to veto the resolution -- the first veto of his presidency.
Enough senators have voted for the resolution to block Trump's national emergency
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Phil Mattingly
In a Senate vote that is still underway, enough bipartisan senators have voted to nullify President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency for the disapproval resolution to pass, according to an unofficial CNN count of the vote. It needed at least 51.
At this point in the vote, 12 Republicans voted for the measure.
Note: The outcome will not final until the vote is officially gaveled complete.
These are the 12 GOP votes to terminate the national emergency declaration:
- Sen. Roger Wicker
- Sen. Marco Rubio
- Sen Rob Portman
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski
- Sen. Pat Toomey
- Sen. Roy Blunt
- Sen. Lamar Alexander
- Sen. Mitt Romney
- Sen. Rand Paul
- Sen. Jerry Moran
- Sen. Mike Lee
The Senate is now voting on the resolution
The Senate vote is starting now on a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration on the southern border, which funds his wall.
Sen. Roy Blunt to vote yes on the resolution
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, member of leadership and veteran appropriator, will vote YES on the national emergency, he told reporters.
Sen. Thom Tillis says he now plans to vote against the resolution
From CNN's Clare Foran
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will vote "no" on the resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration.
That is counter to his op-ed from a few weeks ago when he said he’d vote with Democrats.
Here's a portion of what he wrote:
As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress. As a conservative, I cannot endorse a precedent that I know future left-wing presidents will exploit to advance radical policies that will erode economic and individual freedoms.
A White House official told CNN that Vice President Mike Pence has been working the phones and helped flipped Tillis back to the no column.
Sen. Rob Portman will vote to block Trump's national emergency
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Sen. Rob Portman just announced that he will vote in favor of the resolution to terminate President Trump's emergency declaration.
This makes 10 Republicans who will join Democrats.