Senate to vote on blocking Trump's national emergencyBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
White House bracing for as many as 14 Republicans to break with Trump, aides say
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak
The White House is bracing for an embarrassing rebuke when the Senate votes on a resolution to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration Thursday. Despite the pressure campaign they waged for the last week, Trump’s top aides now say as many as 14 Republican lawmakers are poised to break with the President.
Trump has told his staff he’s resigned to issuing his first veto after it became clear over the past day that enough Republicans will support the measure. Now, his focus is stemming the margin by which the bill will pass. Trump hopes the number of “yes” votes will stay below 60, a symbolic margin that he believes would save some embarrassment though still require him to use his veto pen.
In internal conversations, Trump has characterized the vote as a loyalty test, even though some of those who say they will vote for it — including Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul — have proven to be allies on other issues in the past. Even as members of his staff were focused Wednesday on managing the Boeing plane crisis, Trump himself remained preoccupied with the looming vote, according to people who spoke with him.
Trump had accepted the likely defeat, but remained intent on knowing who would vote with him and who would break ranks.
Republicans are going against Trump on his administration's key issue
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Republicans will join with Democrats today to rebuke President Trump on the central issue of his presidential campaign — border security and the wall — animating issue of his presidency and defining action of the last few months.
To be clear: It’s not a question of if enough Republicans will support a Democratic resolution to terminate the President’s national emergency declaration. It’s a question of how many.
The last ditch effort to find a way to assuage concerns of Senate Republicans fell apart Wednesday, and the resolution will pass. President Trump will be forced to veto the resolution – the first veto of his presidency.