Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

US Senate vote

live news

Recap

Nevada primaries

Live Updates

The latest on the Senate border bill and foreign aid package

By Elise Hammond and Michelle Shen

Updated 12:20 p.m. ET, February 7, 2024
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
15 min ago

White House supports national security package vote without border provisions

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Arlette Saenz

The White House is publicly lending its support to the national security aid package stripped of border provisions ahead of a key vote in the Senate later Wednesday.

“We support this bill which would protect America’s national security interests by stopping Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine before he turns to other countries, helping Israel defend itself against Hamas terrorists and delivering live-saving humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN.  

Bates reiterated Biden's commitment to passing border reform.

"Even if some congressional Republicans’ commitment to border security hinges on politics, President Biden’s does not. We must still have reforms and more resources to secure the border. These priorities all have strong bipartisan support across the country," he said. 

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he thinks a national security supplemental spending bill — stripped of border policy changes opposed by GOP senators — will get enough bipartisan support to get at least 60 votes to advance.

2 min ago

House Republicans point fingers as tension grows about inability to govern amid ongoing dysfunction in chamber

From CNN's Sam Fossum, Manu Raju and Christine Park

House Republicans are at a loss over their failure to effectively govern with their narrow majority amid ongoing dysfunction in the GOP-led House of Representatives and sounded off in conversations with CNN. The comments come after yesterday’s failed vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the collapse earlier this week of any potential border deal and persistent setbacks on passing full-year government funding.

“It’s frustrating for people like me who ran for Congress as a military veteran. As a Navy spouse, as a Navy mom, I’m worried about what’s going on in the world. There’s a lot going on right now,” GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Kiggans represents a swing district encompassing Virginia Beach and its naval base, making a high percentage of her constituency military veterans.

GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas pointed to the narrow Republican majority amid the ongoing and public dysfunction. 

“It didn't help that former speaker McCarthy left early, it didn't help George Santos leaving. I didn't support his exit,” he said. “I was embarrassed for our conference for our party, because we can do better than we did last night."

Three Republicans have left the House, making the Republican majority slimmer than ever. Former Ohio GOP Rep. Bill Johnson resigned last month, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy resigned at the end of last year and former GOP Rep. George Santos of New York was expelled last year.

1 min ago

Schumer thinks Ukraine bill, stripped of border deal, will get enough votes to advance later today

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Kristin Wilson

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer talks to reporters as he walks to his office at the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer talks to reporters as he walks to his office at the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he thinks a national security supplemental spending bill — stripped of border policy changes opposed by GOP senators — will get enough bipartisan support to get at least 60 votes, the number it needs to succeed on a roll call vote planned for later Wednesday.

"Yes," he told reporters in the Capitol when asked if the thought that measure would get enough votes to advance.  

Remember: The bill, which will still need to be debated and voted on in the coming days, has desperately needed money for Ukraine as well as funds for Israel, Taiwan, and civilians in Gaza. Before that vote, the Senate will vote on the original foreign aid bill with the border provisions still in it. But most Republicans are expected to vote against that bill, blocking its path.

Speaking at news conference later, Schumer chided Republicans for having demanded border policy changes be part of the foreign aid bill than walking away from a bipartisan compromise.  Schumer also addressed the bill's unclear future in the GOP-led House.  

"The majority of Republicans in the House said they want to do Ukraine, they want to do Israel. And we hope that if we pass it in the Senate, that the House would then rise to the occasion. The House is in chaos. It doesn't behoove the Speaker well to block everything because 30 hard rightwing people just want chaos like Donald Trump," he said.  

28 min ago

Key highlights of the proposed border deal package

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Lauren Fox

The Senate’s border deal and foreign aid package would implement strict limits along the US southern border that have not been previously enshrined into law and would, in effect, severely curtail asylum-seeking at that border — a break from decades-long protocol.

If passed, the bill would dramatically change immigration law for the first time in decades. 

Here are the key changes in the bill:

  • A new emergency authority to restrict border crossings if daily average migrant encounters reach 4,000 over a one-week span. If that metric is reached, the Homeland Security secretary could decide to largely bar migrants from seeking asylum if they crossed the border unlawfully. If migrant crossings increase above 5,000 on average per day in a given week, DHS is required to use the authority. If encounters reach 8,500 in one day, the department is required to trigger the authority. But the federal government is limited in how long it can use the authority.
  • Codifies a policy that requires the government to process at least 1,400 asylum applications at ports of entry when the emergency authority is triggered.
  • Raises the legal standard of proof to pass the initial screening for asylum, making it potentially more difficult for asylum seekers to pass.
  • Expedites the asylum processing timeline from years to six months.
  • Introduces a new process in which US Citizenship and Immigration Services would decide an asylum claim without it going through the immigration court system. The process doesn’t apply to unaccompanied migrant children.

Read more highlights from the package here.

24 min ago

Jeffries takes victory lap after failed Mayorkas impeachment vote

From CNN's Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries talks to reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries talks to reporters during a news conference at the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries unloaded on House Republicans Wednesday for their “chaotic, dysfunctional and extreme” positions, but also enjoyed the victory lap Democrats are taking following Tuesday night’s plot-twisting vote that failed to impeach impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Three Republicans, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and California Rep. Tom McClintock, joined the Democrats in voting against the resolution. GOP Rep. Blake Moore joined the “no” side to allow the House GOP to bring up the vote again. Even though House Republicans suffered a massive defeat and failed to impeach Mayorkas on Tuesday, GOP leadership said they plan to bring up the vote again.

“What does the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas have to do with fixing our broken immigration system and addressing the challenges at the border? Absolutely nothing,” he said during his weekly press conference.

Jeffries batted away questions of whether Democratic leadership shared with GOP leadership how many members they’d have present for the Mayorkas vote, when Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green cast a vote that few — particularly GOP leaders — were expecting.

"It's not our responsibility to let House Republicans know which members will or will not be present on the House floor," Jeffries said.

Green had been away from the chamber following surgery last week, but arrived from the hospital and cast the vote that doomed the impeachment resolution.

1 hr 8 min ago

Here's what's in the foreign aid package

From CNN's Clare Foran, Lauren Fox, Ted Barrett, Priscilla Alvarez and Kristin Wilson

The sweeping $118.2 billion legislative package would provide aid to key US allies abroad, including billions of dollars to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and security aid for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

According to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the bill includes roughly $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, and $20.23 billion for operational needs and capabilities at the border and to provide resources for the new border policies — an amount that rises above the $14 billion Biden initially requested for border security.

The package also includes billions of dollars for regional partners in the Indo-Pacific.

If Congress is unable to pass the package, senators will have to decide whether to try to pass aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan separately from border and immigration measures.

It’s unclear whether a foreign aid package would be able to pass on its own as many Senate Republicans have demanded tighter border security in exchange for aid to those allies.

Read more about the package here.

26 min ago

Key things to know about today's Senate vote on the border deal and foreign aid package 

From CNN's Clare Foran, Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer and Manu Raju

The US Capitol in January.
The US Capitol in January. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are expected to tank a major bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel in a vote on Wednesday amid a torrent of attacks on the bill by former President Donald Trump and top House Republicans.

Why this matters: A failed vote will amount to a stunning rebuke by Senate Republicans of a deal that would have enacted restrictive border measures and was crafted in part by one of their own members – James Lankford of Oklahoma, one of the chamber’s most conservative senators. Republicans had demanded that border security be part of the bill, but are now rejecting the deal after pressure from Trump, who is making the border a central campaign issue in his race for the White House.

The expected outcome is poised to leave aid for Ukraine and Israel, two key US allies, in jeopardy at a critical time. In the aftermath of the vote, lawmakers will face increasing pressure to pass foreign aid on its own without any border provisions – an uncertain prospect as some Republicans are opposed to further aid to Ukraine.

The Senate is set to hold an initial procedural vote on Wednesday that would require 60 votes for the bill to advance. There are expected to be defections on both sides of the aisle, but there has been a flood of GOP opposition to the deal in the wake of its release on Sunday evening.

If Republicans block the larger package as expected, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to force a procedural vote on an emergency aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan — and drop the new border deal — according to a Democratic aide.

Read more about today's expected vote.