The White House is publicly lending its support to the national security aid package stripped of border provisions ahead of a key vote in the Senate later Wednesday.
“We support this bill which would protect America’s national security interests by stopping Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine before he turns to other countries, helping Israel defend itself against Hamas terrorists and delivering live-saving humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to CNN.
Bates reiterated Biden's commitment to passing border reform.
"Even if some congressional Republicans’ commitment to border security hinges on politics, President Biden’s does not. We must still have reforms and more resources to secure the border. These priorities all have strong bipartisan support across the country," he said.
Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he thinks a national security supplemental spending bill — stripped of border policy changes opposed by GOP senators — will get enough bipartisan support to get at least 60 votes to advance.