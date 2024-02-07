House Republicans are at a loss over their failure to effectively govern with their narrow majority amid ongoing dysfunction in the GOP-led House of Representatives and sounded off in conversations with CNN. The comments come after yesterday’s failed vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the collapse earlier this week of any potential border deal and persistent setbacks on passing full-year government funding.

“It’s frustrating for people like me who ran for Congress as a military veteran. As a Navy spouse, as a Navy mom, I’m worried about what’s going on in the world. There’s a lot going on right now,” GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Kiggans represents a swing district encompassing Virginia Beach and its naval base, making a high percentage of her constituency military veterans.

GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas pointed to the narrow Republican majority amid the ongoing and public dysfunction.

“It didn't help that former speaker McCarthy left early, it didn't help George Santos leaving. I didn't support his exit,” he said. “I was embarrassed for our conference for our party, because we can do better than we did last night."

Three Republicans have left the House, making the Republican majority slimmer than ever. Former Ohio GOP Rep. Bill Johnson resigned last month, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy resigned at the end of last year and former GOP Rep. George Santos of New York was expelled last year.