The Senate will soon hold a final vote on the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
The package, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is the culmination of drawn-out and painstaking negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and the Biden administration and will allow both parties to claim a win after extensive work across the aisle.
It features $550 billion in new federal spending over five years.
Here's a breakdown of some key components of the package:
- The measure invests $110 billion in funding toward roads, bridges and major projects
- $66 billion in passenger and freight rail
- $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid
- $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access
- $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems
- $7.5 billion to build a national network of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles
- $55 billion for water infrastructure, $15 billion of which will be directed toward replacing lead pipes
What happens next: If the bill passes the Senate, it will then go to the House of Representatives where its future remains uncertain. The House likely will not take up the bill until the fall and the chamber is currently out for August recess.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that the chamber won't take up the bipartisan bill until Senate Democrats pass their larger social, environmental infrastructure package — a position that continues to be met with criticism from Republicans and some moderate Democrats alike.
After this morning's vote, the Senate is expected to quickly shift their attention to the budget resolution, which needs to pass both chambers of Congress first before Democrats can move on their separate $3.5 trillion package, which they hope they can pass with Democratic votes.
Democrats unveiled that budget resolution on Monday. The budget resolution summary lays out Democrats' plan to invest in four major buckets: families, climate, health care, and infrastructure and jobs. It notably does not include an expansion of the US national debt, as Republicans have pushed Democrats to do.