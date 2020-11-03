Several Senate seats are at play this election, and Democrats are aiming to flip seats to turn the chamber blue.
Here's a look at when key polls close tonight:
- 7 p.m. ET — Georgia, which is interesting at the presidential and Senate levels. Kentucky and South Carolina have key Senate races.
- 7:30 p.m. ET — North Carolina and Ohio. There's a tight Senate race in North Carolina.
- 8:00 p.m. ET — Florida and Pennsylvania. Maine has a key Senate race.
- 9:00 p.m. ET — Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. There are also key Senate races in Arizona, Michigan, Colorado and Texas.
- 10:00 p.m. ET — Iowa and Nevada