Democratic Sen. Cory Booker will win reelection in New Jersey, CNN projects.
Senate and House election results 2020
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN
CNN Projection: Sen. Booker wins reelection in New Jersey
Senate race in Iowa is a coin toss
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is in danger of possibly seeing her seat flipped tonight in a race that's central to Democrats' fight to retake the US Senate.
Here's what you need to know about the race:
Challenger: Democrat Theresa Greenfield
- Greenfield put the brakes on her RV tour on October 28 after members of her campaign staff came in contact last week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, according to her campaign spokesman Sam Newton.
- She has a slight advantage in the race, according to recent polls by CBS and Quinnipiac, but she has recently dominated the fundraising battle. In the last financial quarter, Greenfield raised more than $28 million, more money in three months than any Iowa Senate candidate has raised in an election cycle, compared to Ernst's nearly $7.2 million.
Incumbent: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst
- Ernst shot to stardom in her 2014 campaign, winning a seat held by a retired Democrat and a key race to Republicans gaining control of the Senate.
Why this race is important
Both sides acknowledge this race is a coin toss. Trump carried the state by nearly 10 points in 2016. But now Ernst — the first woman elected to federal office in Iowa — is in the same boat as many GOP senators who need to convince voters why they deserve a second term, even if Trump doesn't.
A recent spot from the National Republican Senatorial Committee makes a checks and balances argument for rejecting Democrat Theresa Greenfield, implying that Senate control would be the last defense against a President Biden and Democratic House.
Ernst burst onto the political scene with her infamous 2014 "make 'em squeal" ad, but she may not have done herself any favors in a recent debate, where she couldn't state the price of soybeans. It's not clear the moment has resonated beyond the headlines, but Republicans are worried that Greenfield — who talks about being a "farm kid" — has had a fundraising advantage.
What you need to know about New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District race
Democrat Amy Kennedy is challenging Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, hoping to pick up New Jersey's House seat.
Who are the candidates
Challenger: Democrat Amy Kennedy
- Kennedy is a former schoolteacher born and is married to former Rep. Patrick Kennedy – a son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy.
- She is currently education director of The Kennedy Forum.
Incumbent: Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew
Why this race is interesting
Van Drew famously switched parties from Democrat to GOP, during Trump’s impeachment. Van Drew, who voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump, was struggling in New Jersey politics as a Democrat. He already was facing a tough reelection in his New Jersey district; becoming a Republican would allow him to avoid a Democratic primary.
During that switch, Van Drew pledged his "undying support" to President Trump. Kennedy has said that was the moment she decided to run.
How people feel about the President will play a big role in this race. The President won this district in 2016 by 5 points; in January, when Trump traveled there for a victory-lap rally with Van Drew, thousands of supporters lined up in the frigid cold.
Now, during the pandemic that has costs thousands of people their jobs, Trump's endorsement might not be enough, if it's a net positive at all — and as the President lags in the polls with Election Day nearing, Van Drew, a former mayor and state lawmaker, is trying to remind voters of his own brand, cultivated over two decades in public service, of an independent-minded politician unconcerned with party labels.
Additionally, some Democratic voters and party leaders who supported Van Drew two years ago feel betrayed after he switched parties just one year after they sent him to Washington.
CNN Projection: Sen. Cotton wins reelection in Arkansas
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton will win reelection in Arkansas, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: New Hampshire's governor wins reelection
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will win reelection, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Sen. Capito wins reelection in West Virginia
GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will win reelection in West Virginia, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Sen. Shaheen wins reelection in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will win reelection in New Hampshire, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas House seat
Republican Ronny Jackson will win the House race in Texas, CNN projects.
Jackson was President Trump's former chief physician and one-time nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary.
Catch up: Here's where the presidential race stands.
It's just past 8:30 p.m. ET and a handful or races have already been projected.
CNN projects Joe Biden will win Delaware, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Donald Trump will win Kentucky and Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Based on these projections, this is where the race to 270 currently stands.
Trump has 42 electoral college votes. Biden has 30 electoral college votes.
Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
Follow here for live updates.