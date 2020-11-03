CNN Projection: Rep. Omar wins reelection in Minnesota
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will win reelection in Minnesota, CNN projects.
Omar is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
53 min ago
CNN Projection: New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana
From CNN's Lauren Dezenski
New Jersey voters have approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, CNN projects.
New Jersey's Public Question No. 1 put the question directly to voters: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called 'cannabis'?" Voters approved it by a 66% to 34% vote margin, according to CNN projections.
It proposed to amend the state constitution to legalize cannabis for personal, non-medical use by adults 21 and older. The state commission that oversees the medical market will also regulate the personal market.
Legalization measures are also on the ballot in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Mississippi voters are also weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana.
Pre-election polling showed that the ballots initiatives had support in New Jersey, as well as Arizona and Montana.
55 min ago
It's almost 10:30 p.m. ET. This is where the balance of power in Congress stands.
Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up.
Democrats have 40 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 38. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.
In the House, Democrats have 80 seats. Republicans have 114.
55 min ago
CNN Projection: Sen. Cornyn wins reelection
GOP Sen. John Cornyn will win reelection in Texas, CNN projects.
56 min ago
CNN Projection: Sen. Sasse wins reelection in Nebraska
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse will win reelection in Nebraska, CNN projects.
1 hr 3 min ago
Alabama has the most vulnerable incumbent Democratic senator on the ballot
Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is facing a tough race in Alabama against Republican Tommy Tuberville tonight.
Here's what you need to know:
Challenger: Republican Tommy Tuberville, former college football coach
He defeated former attorney general and former US Sen. Jeff Sessions in a competitive primary in September.
In deep-red Alabama, Democrats have been reluctant to spend on outside advertising for Jones.
Why this race is important
Ever since scandal-plagued Roy Moore lost the GOP nomination earlier this year, there hasn't been much that could displace Jones as the most vulnerable senator of the year.
Even against Moore, who was facing allegations of sexual assault, the Democrat only barely won a 2017 special election. He's out raising and outspending Tuberville, and his best path to victory remains turning out Black voters. But that doesn't look like enough to overcome the partisan lean of the state.
Trump won Alabama by 28 points, and unlike in some other red states he carried in 2016, where his margins are slipping, he's holding up pretty well in the Yellowhammer State.