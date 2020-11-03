CNN Projection: Rep. Omar wins reelection in Minnesota

New Jersey voters have approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, CNN projects.

New Jersey's Public Question No. 1 put the question directly to voters: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called 'cannabis'?" Voters approved it by a 66% to 34% vote margin, according to CNN projections.

It proposed to amend the state constitution to legalize cannabis for personal, non-medical use by adults 21 and older. The state commission that oversees the medical market will also regulate the personal market.

Legalization measures are also on the ballot in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Mississippi voters are also weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana.

Pre-election polling showed that the ballots initiatives had support in New Jersey, as well as Arizona and Montana.