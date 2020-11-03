CNN Projection: Democrat flips GOP-held Colorado Senate seat

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Democrat Theresa Greenfield Getty, AP

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is in danger of possibly seeing her seat flipped tonight in a race that's central to Democrats' fight to retake the US Senate.

Here's what you need to know about the race:

Challenger: Democrat Theresa Greenfield

Greenfield put the brakes on her RV tour on October 28 after members of her campaign staff came in contact last week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, according to her campaign spokesman Sam Newton.

She has a slight advantage in the race, according to recent polls by CBS and Quinnipiac, but she has recently dominated the fundraising battle. In the last financial quarter, Greenfield raised more than $28 million, more money in three months than any Iowa Senate candidate has raised in an election cycle, compared to Ernst's nearly $7.2 million.

Incumbent: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst

Ernst shot to stardom in her 2014 campaign, winning a seat held by a retired Democrat and a key race to Republicans gaining control of the Senate.

Why this race is important

Both sides acknowledge this race is a coin toss. Trump carried the state by nearly 10 points in 2016. But now Ernst — the first woman elected to federal office in Iowa — is in the same boat as many GOP senators who need to convince voters why they deserve a second term, even if Trump doesn't.

A recent spot from the National Republican Senatorial Committee makes a checks and balances argument for rejecting Democrat Theresa Greenfield, implying that Senate control would be the last defense against a President Biden and Democratic House.

Ernst burst onto the political scene with her infamous 2014 "make 'em squeal" ad, but she may not have done herself any favors in a recent debate, where she couldn't state the price of soybeans. It's not clear the moment has resonated beyond the headlines, but Republicans are worried that Greenfield — who talks about being a "farm kid" — has had a fundraising advantage.