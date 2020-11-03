Live TV
Senate and House election results 2020

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 11:14 p.m. ET, November 3, 2020
43 Posts
46 min ago

CNN Projection: Colorado voters reject new restrictions on abortion

From CNN's Caroline Kelly 

In Colorado, voters rejected Proposition 115, which would have banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy, according to CNN projections.

The measure would have included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continued to perform abortions at 22 weeks could have faced a fine up to $5,000. Voters rejected the measure by a 60% to 40% margin, according to CNN projections.

Colorado is one of two states where voters are weighing in on abortion restrictions this Election Day. 

In Louisiana, voters are considering whether to amend the state's constitution to add language that expressly states the document offers no protections for a right to abortion or the funding of abortion. Louisiana's Proposed Amendment No. 1 would prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level should Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case legalizing abortion, be overturned.

47 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Omar wins reelection in Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will win reelection in Minnesota, CNN projects.

Omar is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

53 min ago

CNN Projection: New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana

From CNN's Lauren Dezenski  

New Jersey voters have approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, CNN projects.

New Jersey's Public Question No. 1 put the question directly to voters: "Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called 'cannabis'?" Voters approved it by a 66% to 34% vote margin, according to CNN projections.

It proposed to amend the state constitution to legalize cannabis for personal, non-medical use by adults 21 and older. The state commission that oversees the medical market will also regulate the personal market.

Legalization measures are also on the ballot in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Mississippi voters are also weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana. 

Pre-election polling showed that the ballots initiatives had support in New Jersey, as well as Arizona and Montana.

55 min ago

It's almost 10:30 p.m. ET. This is where the balance of power in Congress stands.

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up.

Democrats have 40 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 38. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.

In the House, Democrats have 80 seats. Republicans have 114.

55 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Cornyn wins reelection

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images
GOP Sen. John Cornyn will win reelection in Texas, CNN projects.

56 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Sasse wins reelection in Nebraska

Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse will win reelection in Nebraska, CNN projects.

1 hr 3 min ago

Alabama has the most vulnerable incumbent Democratic senator on the ballot

Republican Tommy Tuberville and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones
Republican Tommy Tuberville and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones AP, Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is facing a tough race in Alabama against Republican Tommy Tuberville tonight.

Here's what you need to know:

Challenger: Republican Tommy Tuberville, former college football coach

  • He defeated former attorney general and former US Sen. Jeff Sessions in a competitive primary in September.

Incumbent: Democratic Sen. Doug Jones

  • Jones is a freshman who narrowly won a special election against Republican Roy Moore's scandal-plagued campaign in 2017.
  • In deep-red Alabama, Democrats have been reluctant to spend on outside advertising for Jones.

Why this race is important

Ever since scandal-plagued Roy Moore lost the GOP nomination earlier this year, there hasn't been much that could displace Jones as the most vulnerable senator of the year.

Even against Moore, who was facing allegations of sexual assault, the Democrat only barely won a 2017 special election. He's out raising and outspending Tuberville, and his best path to victory remains turning out Black voters. But that doesn't look like enough to overcome the partisan lean of the state.

Trump won Alabama by 28 points, and unlike in some other red states he carried in 2016, where his margins are slipping, he's holding up pretty well in the Yellowhammer State.

1 hr 13 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat flips GOP-held Colorado Senate seat

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/AP
Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/AP

Democrat John Hickenlooper will win the Senate race in Colorado, defeating incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, CNN projects.

More on Colorado: Joe Biden will win the state, CNN projects.

There are nine electoral votes at stake in Colorado. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election.

1 hr 20 min ago

CNN Projection: North Carolina governor wins reelection

Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer /AP
Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer /AP

North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will win reelection, CNN projects.