Senate race in Iowa is a coin toss 

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is in danger of possibly seeing her seat flipped tonight in a race that's central to Democrats' fight to retake the US Senate.
Here's what you need to know about the race:
Challenger: Democrat Theresa Greenfield
- Greenfield put the brakes on her RV tour on October 28 after members of her campaign staff came in contact last week with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, according to her campaign spokesman Sam Newton.
- She has a slight advantage in the race, according to recent polls by CBS and Quinnipiac, but she has recently dominated the fundraising battle. In the last financial quarter, Greenfield raised more than $28 million, more money in three months than any Iowa Senate candidate has raised in an election cycle, compared to Ernst's nearly $7.2 million.
Incumbent: Republican Sen. Joni Ernst
- Ernst shot to stardom in her 2014 campaign, winning a seat held by a retired Democrat and a key race to Republicans gaining control of the Senate.
Why this race is important
Both sides acknowledge this race is a coin toss. Trump carried the state by nearly 10 points in 2016. But now Ernst — the first woman elected to federal office in Iowa — is in the same boat as many GOP senators who need to convince voters why they deserve a second term, even if Trump doesn't.
A recent spot from the National Republican Senatorial Committee makes a checks and balances argument for rejecting Democrat Theresa Greenfield, implying that Senate control would be the last defense against a President Biden and Democratic House.
Ernst burst onto the political scene with her infamous 2014 "make 'em squeal" ad, but she may not have done herself any favors in a recent debate, where she couldn't state the price of soybeans. It's not clear the moment has resonated beyond the headlines, but Republicans are worried that Greenfield — who talks about being a "farm kid" — has had a fundraising advantage.