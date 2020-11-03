Live TV
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:41 p.m. ET, November 3, 2020
43 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Cotton wins reelection in Arkansas

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton will win reelection in Arkansas, CNN projects.

57 min ago

CNN Projection: New Hampshire's governor wins reelection

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will win reelection, CNN projects.

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Capito wins reelection in West Virginia

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will win reelection in West Virginia, CNN projects.

49 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Shaheen wins reelection in New Hampshire

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will win reelection in New Hampshire, CNN projects.

1 hr 3 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas House seat

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Republican Ronny Jackson will win the House race in Texas, CNN projects.

Jackson was President Trump's former chief physician and one-time nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary.

1 hr ago

Catch up: Here's where the presidential race stands.

It's just past 8:30 p.m. ET and a handful or races have already been projected.

CNN projects Joe Biden will win Delaware, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Donald Trump will win Kentucky and Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Based on these projections, this is where the race to 270 currently stands.

Trump has 42 electoral college votes. Biden has 30 electoral college votes.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Follow here for live updates.

1 hr 6 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat wins the late John Lewis' House seat

Nathan Posner/Shutterstock
Democrat Nikema Williams will win a House seat in Georgia, CNN projects. This is the late John Lewis' seat.

1 hr 17 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will win reelection in Kentucky, CNN projects, defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

1 hr 16 min ago

It's almost 8:30 p.m. ET. Here's where the balance of power in Congress stands.

A handful of House and Senate races have been called and this is how the balance of power in Congress is currently shaping up.

Democrats have 32 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 31. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.

In the House, Democrats have 21 seats. Republicans have 31.