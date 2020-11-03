GOP Sen. Tom Cotton will win reelection in Arkansas, CNN projects.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN
CNN Projection: Sen. Cotton wins reelection in Arkansas
CNN Projection: New Hampshire's governor wins reelection
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will win reelection, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Sen. Capito wins reelection in West Virginia
GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will win reelection in West Virginia, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Sen. Shaheen wins reelection in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will win reelection in New Hampshire, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas House seat
Republican Ronny Jackson will win the House race in Texas, CNN projects.
Jackson was President Trump's former chief physician and one-time nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary.
It's just past 8:30 p.m. ET and a handful or races have already been projected.
CNN projects Joe Biden will win Delaware, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Donald Trump will win Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Based on these projections, this is where the race to 270 currently stands.
Trump has 42 electoral college votes. Biden has 30 electoral college votes.
Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
CNN Projection: Democrat wins the late John Lewis' House seat
Democrat Nikema Williams will win a House seat in Georgia, CNN projects. This is the late John Lewis' seat.
CNN Projection: Sen. McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will win reelection in Kentucky, CNN projects, defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
It's almost 8:30 p.m. ET. Here's where the balance of power in Congress stands.
A handful of House and Senate races have been called and this is how the balance of power in Congress is currently shaping up.
Democrats have 32 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 31. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.
In the House, Democrats have 21 seats. Republicans have 31.