CNN Projection: Sen. Cotton wins reelection in Arkansas

It's just past 8:30 p.m. ET and a handful or races have already been projected.

CNN projects Joe Biden will win Delaware, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Donald Trump will win Kentucky and Oklahoma, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Based on these projections, this is where the race to 270 currently stands.

Trump has 42 electoral college votes. Biden has 30 electoral college votes.

Reminder: Each candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

