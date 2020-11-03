CNN Projection: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House seat in Georgia
Marjorie Taylor Greene will win a House seat in Georgia, CNN projects.
Greene, who has promoted QAnon theories, ran unopposed for the vacant and solid Republican seat. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out of the race after winning the party’s primary.
After her primary win, Greene walked back her support and said the QAnon candidate label “doesn’t represent me.”
The seat for Georgia's 14th congressional district is currently held by Republican Rep. Tom Graves, who has served in the House since 2010 and announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2020.
1 min ago
CNN Projection: Delaware governor wins reelection
Delaware's Democratic Gov. John Carney will win reelection, CNN projects.
21 min ago
CNN Projection: Sen. Inhofe wins reelection in Oklahoma
GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe will win reelection in Oklahoma, CNN projects.
20 min ago
CNN Projection: Coons wins Delaware Senate seat
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons will win his Senate race, CNN projects.
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey will win his Senate race, CNN projects.
41 min ago
What you need to know about the Senate race in Maine
Republican Sen. Susan Collins is facing a competitive race against Democrat Sara Gideon in Maine tonight.
Here's what we know about the race:
Challenger: State House Speaker Sara Gideon
Despite her 10 years in public service and Gideon's growing momentum, very few of her potential voters have heard her speak before, besides in her TV ads.
The mom of three, a Rhode Island native, lives in Freeport, about an hour north of Kennebunkport.
Gideon's father is an Indian immigrant and her maternal grandparents came to the United States as toddlers, escaping the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. It was her husband, Ben, who was first recruited to run for the Freeport Town Council in 2009.
Incumbent: Republican Sen. Susan Collins
She has served the people of Maine as senator since 1997 and formally announced her reelection campaign in December 2019.
Over the course of her career, Collins has built a reputation for being a moderate. She said she didn't vote for President Trump in 2016, but she's disappointed those on the left since he took office when she voted for the — Republican tax bill and — most infamously in her critics' eyes — by voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Senate Democrats have made Maine one of their top targets where Collins, a longtime GOP incumbent, is facing a tough reelection fight in a state that Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.
Contentious debate
Collins said during a debate on Oct. 28 that she does not think that systemic racism is a problem in the state.
"I do not believe systemic racism is a problem in the state of Maine," Collins said at the debate hosted by CNN affiliate WMTW where she faced off against Democratic challenger and state House Speaker Sara Gideon.
The comments from the GOP senator came after the moderator asked, "Is the phrase 'Black lives matter' controversial and is there a systemic racism problem here in Maine?," noting that the overwhelming majority of state residents identify as white. Although 94% of Mainers identify as White, the state is also home to a sizable refugee community, including Somali and Sudanese Americans.
The initial arrival of Somali immigrants was met with mixed reactions, including some high-profile instances of overt pushback starting in the early 2000's when the mayor of Lewiston argued that the city had been overwhelmed by the influx.
In responding to the question, Collins also said, "I don't think the phrase Black lives matter should be controversial," and added, "it's clear that in some parts of our country there is systemic racism or problems in police departments."
Gideon, the Democratic challenger, responded to the same question by saying, "Black lives do matter and the reason we have to say it is because there is a legacy of bigotry in this country that results in systemic racism," and noting the existence of racial disparities in Maine.
"It doesn't matter how white our state is — it still exists. When we look at the incidences, for example, of the number of people of color who here in the state of Maine had a positive Covid infection rate and how outsized that was compared to the rest of the population. We see it in terms of access to education for people of color, access to health care, rates of poverty, rates of incarceration, and we do have to do something about it," Gideon said.
44 min ago
This Arizona race is critical for control of the Senate
Incumbent Sen. Martha McSally is fighting to keep her Arizona seat against Democratic challenger Mark Kelly tonight.
Here's what we know about the race:
Challenger: Mark Kelly
Kelly is a former astronaut and a naval aviator who flew combat missions in the Gulf War.
He is married to Gabby Giffords, a former congresswoman who was wounded in a 2011 mass shooting
Incumbent: Republican Sen. Martha McSally
McSally is a former Air Force fighter pilot and congresswoman.
Why this race is important
The Arizona race is one of the most competitive in the country and crucial to the future control of the chamber. Democrats almost certainly need to defeat McSally to take back the Senate.
Another thing that sets this contest apart is that the winner in Arizona might be eligible to take office sooner than other newly elected senators. This is because McSally was appointed to fill out the term of the late Sen. John McCain after Sen. Jon Kyl, who was previously appointed to fill the seat, resigned in December 2018.
The Arizona Republic reported that if Kelly wins on Nov. 3, he could be sworn in as soon as Nov. 30, meaning the balance of power in the Senate would shift from the current 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, to 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.
Kelly has led most polls this year, and out-raised McSally every financial quarter of the race.
A changing voter landscape
The Senate seat was previously held by two Republicans, but the state has dramatically changed to the Democrats' benefit, particularly in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix and more than 60% of Arizona's residents.
From 2010 to 2018, the county added over 593,000 people, turning increasingly blue.
Maricopa County Democratic Party chairman Steven Slugocki said the electorate is "very diverse" and "rapidly growing," with communities of color, younger people and people from outside the state pouring in.
In 2016, Donald Trump won Arizona, including Phoenix's Maricopa County, but only by taking 49% of the vote.
Some Republicans are worried that McSally will lose the seat because she isn't conservative enough.
44 min ago
Kentucky's Senate race is one to keep an eye on, but the seat is not likely to flip
Democrat Amy McGrath is challenging longtime Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell this Election, hoping to flip a key Senate seat.
Here's what we know:
Challenger: Amy McGrath
McGrath is a 45-year-old former fighter pilot who flew in combat for the Marines Corps.
She ran for US House in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in 2018.
Incumbent: Sen. Mitch McConnell
McConnell is one of the most high-profile, influential Republicans in Washington, aside from President Trump.
He is the longest serving Kentucky senator and has held his Senate seat since 1986.
McConnell is the current Senate Majority Leader.
Why this race matters
McGrath’s campaign has been about defeating McConnell, arguing that he has been in the Senate too long, but in the polls, McConnell is still the likely favorite.
On the campaign trail, McGrath has zeroed-in to portray McConnell as a Washington insider who cares more about Wall Street and special interests than his own constituents. The McConnell campaign views McGrath as an "extreme liberal" whose campaign will waste millions of Democrats' dollars.
The state hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since the reelection of Wendell Ford in 1992. Kentucky gave President Donald Trump a 30-point victory in 2016.
Key things to know
McGrath was endorsed by Democrats because she is a good fundraiser – that’s critical to rival McConnell who has raised tens of millions of dollars for the Republican party and its related super PACs. He will get as much money from these groups as he needs to win.
CNN's Phil Mattingly on why to watch the Kentucky Senate race:
1 hr 23 min ago
CNN Projection: Indiana governor wins reelection
Indiana’s Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will win reelection, CNN projects.