CNN Projection: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection in New York

In Colorado, voters rejected Proposition 115, which would have banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy, according to CNN projections.

The measure would have included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continued to perform abortions at 22 weeks could have faced a fine up to $5,000. Voters rejected the measure by a 60% to 40% margin, according to CNN projections.

Colorado is one of two states where voters are weighing in on abortion restrictions this Election Day.

In Louisiana, voters are considering whether to amend the state's constitution to add language that expressly states the document offers no protections for a right to abortion or the funding of abortion. Louisiana's Proposed Amendment No. 1 would prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level should Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case legalizing abortion, be overturned.