By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 12:46 a.m. ET, November 4, 2020
1 hr 39 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection in New York

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win reelection in New York, CNN projects.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

1 hr 42 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Durbin wins reelection in Illinois

Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin will win reelection in Illinois, CNN projects.

1 hr 46 min ago

CNN Projection: Missouri governor wins reelection

Charlie Riedel/AP
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson will win reelection, CNN projects

1 hr 56 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib will win reelection in Michigan, CNN projects.

Tlaib is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

2 hr 7 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Cassidy wins reelection in Louisiana

Graeme Jennings/AFP/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy will win reelection in Louisiana, CNN projects.

2 hr 3 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Cox wins Utah governorship

Rick Bowmer/AP
Republican Spencer Cox will win the governor’s race in Utah, CNN projects.

2 hr 16 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican flips Alabama Senate seat

Butch Dill/AP
Republican Tommy Tuberville will win the Senate race in Alabama, defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, CNN projects.

2 hr 18 min ago

CNN Projection: Colorado voters reject new restrictions on abortion

From CNN's Caroline Kelly 

In Colorado, voters rejected Proposition 115, which would have banned abortion beginning at 22 weeks of pregnancy, according to CNN projections.

The measure would have included exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman but not for instances of rape or incest. Doctors who continued to perform abortions at 22 weeks could have faced a fine up to $5,000. Voters rejected the measure by a 60% to 40% margin, according to CNN projections.

Colorado is one of two states where voters are weighing in on abortion restrictions this Election Day. 

In Louisiana, voters are considering whether to amend the state's constitution to add language that expressly states the document offers no protections for a right to abortion or the funding of abortion. Louisiana's Proposed Amendment No. 1 would prevent the state courts from declaring abortion restrictions unconstitutional at the state level should Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case legalizing abortion, be overturned.

2 hr 20 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Omar wins reelection in Minnesota

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will win reelection in Minnesota, CNN projects.

Omar is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.