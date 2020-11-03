Live TV
Senate and House election results 2020

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Jessica Estepa and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 11:27 p.m. ET, November 3, 2020
6 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Graham wins reelection in South Carolina

Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham will win reelection in South Carolina, CNN projects, defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Graham, a lawyer by training, had long been involved in South Carolina politics. He served four terms in the US House of Representatives and has held his Senate seat since 2003.

Harrison gained attention for raising huge amounts of money, but he was still a long shot just a few months ago. South Carolina is a deep red state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998. President Trump will win the state's nine electoral votes, CNN projected earlier Tuesday night.

6 min ago

CNN Projection: Georgia's special Senate election heads to a runoff

The seat will go into a runoff between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who currently holds the seat, and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

14 min ago

It's just after 11 p.m. ET. This is where the balance of power in Congress stands.

Based on CNN's current projections, this is how the balance of power in Congress is shaping up.

Democrats have 42 seats in the Senate so far. Republicans have 41. Either side needs 51 seats to have a majority.

In the House, Democrats have 97 seats. Republicans have 137.

5 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Liz Cheney wins reelection in Wyoming

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will win reelection in Wyoming, CNN projects.

14 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Merkley wins reelection in Oregon

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley will win reelection in Oregon, CNN projects.

26 min ago

CNN Projection: Virginia will turn over House and legislative redistricting to a 16-member commission

From CNN's Lauren Dezenski  

Virginia voters decided to give the job of redistricting for US House and state legislative districts to a commission, removing it from the legislature and governor, CNN projects.

Question 1, a state constitutional amendment approved by Virginia voters, will establish a 16-person commission of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens. That new commission is responsible for drawing congressional and state legislative districts. The General Assembly will then vote on the districts, but not change them.

According to current state law, the General Assembly and the governor draw the new election districts for the US House of Representatives, the state Senate and the House of Delegates.

 

18 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Cynthia Lummis wins Wyoming Senate seat

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Republican Cynthia Lummis will win the Senate race in Wyoming, CNN projects.

20 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection in New York

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win reelection in New York, CNN projects.

Ocasio-Cortez is a member of “The Squad” — a group of four first-term, progressive Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

23 min ago

CNN Projection: Sen. Durbin wins reelection in Illinois

Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin will win reelection in Illinois, CNN projects.