Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham will win reelection in South Carolina, CNN projects, defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Graham, a lawyer by training, had long been involved in South Carolina politics. He served four terms in the US House of Representatives and has held his Senate seat since 2003.

Harrison gained attention for raising huge amounts of money, but he was still a long shot just a few months ago. South Carolina is a deep red state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998. President Trump will win the state's nine electoral votes, CNN projected earlier Tuesday night.