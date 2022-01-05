Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

US Capitol police chief testifies ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:29 a.m. ET, January 5, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Security is ramping up ahead of tomorrow's one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

From CNN's Geneva Sands and Whitney Wild

Law enforcement and federal authorities in the Washington, DC, region are stepping up security efforts in anticipation of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. 

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that the department is operating at a "heightened level of vigilance, because we are at a heightened level of threat" in general, but he added that DHS is not aware of any credible threats specifically related to the anniversary or Jan. 6. 

"The threat of domestic violent extremists is a very great one," he told reporters. 

Meanwhile, United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger insisted on Tuesday that the department would be able to fend off another mob-like attack one year after rioters crashed through doors and windows, attacked police and threatened lawmakers.

The police department is tracking several events and is monitoring an event at the DC jail most closely, though he said there was no specific or credible threat.

Manger said the department is focused on the most important problems first, such as intelligence dissemination, operational planning and civil disturbance unit preparedness.

DHS is working across the department to ramp up, where appropriate, the operational posture, including deploying more people, operating a 24/7 intelligence watch capability, coordinating with fusion centers across the country to share information, according to a federal law enforcement official.  

The United States Secret Service and Federal Protective Service also have deployment plans to use if needed, the official said. 

DHS is coordinating with the FBI, the Metropolitan Police Department, Park Police, and Capitol Police to ensure that adequate personnel and physical security measures are in place, the official said, adding that they are tracking intelligence indicators to see if we can identify groups of people who may be traveling to the Washington region.

"Unlike before January 6, there is a well-coordinated and cohesive effort," involving DHS, FBI, state and local law enforcement both in the national capital region and outside the region, the official said. 

1 min ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a speech today on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

From CNN's Evan Perez and Jessica Schneider

(Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)
(Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to give a speech Wednesday afternoon on the “efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol one year ago,” according to a Justice Department official.

Garland plans to deliver remarks to the department’s workforce. According to the official, he will “reaffirm the department's unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence.”

Garland will not discuss specific cases, the official said.

So far, the Justice Department has charged more than 725 defendants in the attack on the US Capitol as part of what prosecutors describe as the largest investigation in American history.

36 min ago

Chief says Capitol police is "stronger and better prepared" than before Jan. 6 attack

From CNN's Geneva Sands and Whitney Wild

Ahead of today's Senate hearing, United States Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger insisted on Tuesday that the department would be able to fend off another mob-like attack one year after rioters crashed through doors and windows, attacked police and threatened lawmakers.

Manger said that Capitol police is "stronger and better prepared" today than it was last year. 

“The US Capitol as an organization is stronger and better prepared today to carry out its mission that it was before January 6th of last year,” Manger said in the news conference Tuesday about Capitol security. “We immediately began to work after the 6th to fix the failures that occurred.”

Manger said the department is focused on the most important problems first, such as intelligence dissemination, operational planning and civil disturbance unit preparedness.

The police department is tracking several events and is monitoring an event at the DC jail most closely, though he said there was no specific or credible threat.

The official noted that the department tracked roughly 9,600 threats in 2021. Threats could include phone calls, emails or social media posts and don’t necessarily rise to the level of a crime. The threats that worry him most are those that include a previous contact with someone making the threat.

Of more than 100 recommendations issued by the Capitol Police Inspector General, the department has completed roughly 34 changes, and is working to complete 60 others.

"There was no question in my mind looking at all the recommendations, that intelligence, operational planning and getting our civil disturbance unit up to where it needs to be were the three biggest issues and those were the ones we worked on first and frankly are largely completed," Manger said.