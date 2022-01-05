Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed that "the actions" the department has taken so far to respond to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol "will not be our last."
"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland said in a speech Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. "We will follow the facts wherever they lead."
He called the Capitol breach an "unprecedented attack on our democracy," as he pledged that the Department would do everything "in our power to defend the American people and American democracy."
He pointed to the "well-worn prosecutorial practices" the department has followed in bringing the variety of charges against those who breached the Capitol grounds.
"In complex cases, initial charges are often less severe than later charged offenses," Garland said. "This is purposeful, as investigators methodically collect and sift through more evidence."