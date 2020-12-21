A restaurant advocacy group says the congressional Covid-19 relief bill "falls short of protecting 11 million independent restaurant and bar workers," while noting disproportionate impact on people of color and others.
"Congress understands that dining restrictions, a surging pandemic, and winter weather are a perfect storm for a restaurant employment crisis that is disproportionately impacting single mothers, people of color, immigrants, the formerly incarcerated, and young people," said the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), which calls itself a grassroots movement "to secure vital protections for the nation’s 500,000 independent restaurants."
“When we've been asked by the government to change the way we do business, our elected officials need to help us stay in business. It’s clear Congress wants to help us and we gave them a plan to do that. This legislation isn’t it," the group added.
While the IRC noted that renewed funding for the Payroll Protection Program will help, it’s not enough, according to the group.
The IRC has been pushing for separate legislation to support the restaurant industry. The RESTAURANTS Act, introduced in June, would establish a $120 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund run through the US Treasury, not through participating banks like PPP, according to IRC.