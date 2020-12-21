Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Covid-19 stimulus deal

Live Updates

Congress to vote on new Covid-19 stimulus deal

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:28 a.m. ET, December 21, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Restaurant advocacy groups say congressional relief plan "falls short"

From CNN’s Cristina Alesci

A restaurant advocacy group says the congressional Covid-19 relief bill "falls short of protecting 11 million independent restaurant and bar workers," while noting disproportionate impact on people of color and others. 

"Congress understands that dining restrictions, a surging pandemic, and winter weather are a perfect storm for a restaurant employment crisis that is disproportionately impacting single mothers, people of color, immigrants, the formerly incarcerated, and young people," said the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), which calls itself a grassroots movement "to secure vital protections for the nation’s 500,000 independent restaurants."

 “When we've been asked by the government to change the way we do business, our elected officials need to help us stay in business. It’s clear Congress wants to help us and we gave them a plan to do that. This legislation isn’t it," the group added.

While the IRC noted that renewed funding for the Payroll Protection Program will help, it’s not enough, according to the group. 

The IRC has been pushing for separate legislation to support the restaurant industry. The RESTAURANTS Act, introduced in June, would establish a $120 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund run through the US Treasury, not through participating banks like PPP, according to IRC. 

12 min ago

Here's what we know about the timing of possible stimulus deal votes today

From CNN's Manu Raju

The bill text of both the $1.4 trillion spending package and the $900 billion Covid-19 relief deal have yet to be released — even though both houses of Congress are trying pass those measures today. 

The expectation is text will be released in the next couple of hours, so possibly before noon ET, but as we’ve seen, that could slip. 

Then the House Rules Committee will meet — likely an hour after the bill is finally unveiled. In that meeting, the $900 billion bill will be added as an amendment to the $1.4 trillion spending package. That meeting might take an hour or so. 

After that, the full House will debate the rule governing floor debate. After passing the rule, there will be a set amount of time for floor debate on the $2.3 trillion underlying bill. And then House passage later in the day.

So as you can see, bill passage might not be until much later.

Then, there’s a question of the United States Senate: All 100 members of the Senate need to agree to a quick vote — but any one of them can delay the process. If one does delay the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can take procedural steps but that takes several days to play out. 

Congress today is trying to pass an additional week-long stop gap to give time for the bill paperwork to be drafted and enrolled and sent to the White House.

Government funding expires at midnight. 

20 min ago

Congress announced a $900 billion Covid relief deal yesterday

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they have secured a deal for a sweeping $900 billion rescue package to deliver much-needed relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers while bolstering vaccine distribution.

After days of tense negotiations and months of partisan stalemate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers had finalized an agreement.

"It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long," he said.

You can read up on what's in the deal here.