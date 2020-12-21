Live TV
By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 12:19 a.m. ET, December 22, 2020
6 hr 39 min ago

Congress drops $500 million for states to bolster election security from final spending package

From CNN's Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb 

Dusk falls over the US Capitol on Monday.
Dusk falls over the US Capitol on Monday. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Congressional negotiators dropped $500 million for states to bolster their election security after opposition from Republicans during the closed-door talks over the massive spending package steaming through Congress, according to Democrats involved in the matter.

Democrats tried to include $500 million in election assistance grants to states to improve their election infrastructure.

But Senate Republicans objected to including the money -- and the provision was ultimately not included. The funding was included in a House-passed appropriations bill, but not the Senate’s version of the measure.

Republicans in the past have argued such money is duplicative, but Democrats contend that the money is critical to safeguard future elections -- and also note that it's President Donald Trump himself who has questioned the reliability of the election systems.

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat who chairs a key House appropriations subcommittee and has championed the money, raised concerns that the funding did not make into the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package.

"It's an amazing disconnect," Quigley told CNN. "We want it because of foreign interference and to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the system."

Quigley added: "Their president is complaining about all this, but his party killed any chance ... to protect these systems going forward in the future as the equipment gets older and older."

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.

8 hr 15 min ago

House Rules Committee advances relief bill

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

The House Rules Committee has moved the massive omnibus/coronavirus stimulus bill out of committee and to the floor, approving by a vote of 8-4, that will include one hour of floor debate.

The meeting moved along quickly in an effort to get the 5,593-page bill to the floor for votes.

"We are all that stands in the way of this bill coming to the floor and providing relief to the American people,” committee Chairman Jim McGovern said during their virtual meeting. “That's not meant to discourage anybody from saying what they want to say, but it kind of is."

What happens now: As CNN reported earlier, the House will vote first to approve the rule governing floor debate. That rule will also include a seven-day stopgap to keep the government open for another week. That will give Congress time to get the necessary paperwork over to the White House without risking a government shutdown. The Senate then would have to approve the seven-day stopgap.

Under the rules, the massive spending-relief package will be divided in two.

There will be one floor vote on funding for Commerce-Justice-Science, Financial Services, Defense and Homeland Security. Then there will be another floor vote to approve the rest of the spending package that will include funding for Covid-19 relief.

After the two bills are passed by the House, they will be tied together in one giant package and sent to the Senate for final passage.

Also, the House Rules Committee is going to set up the rule for floor debate on Dec. 28 vote to override a veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

9 hr 43 min ago

McConnell: "What the country needs is exactly what we are going to pass later tonight"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Monday. Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will likely stay and vote tonight on the massive relief omnibus package.

"What the country needs is exactly what we are going to pass later tonight," he said in an interview on Fox News Monday.

Following the interview, he reiterated to reporters that "it will probably be late, but we’re gonna finish tonight."

McConnell said if they work on another relief bill in early 2021, he’s going to "insist" liability protections are included. 

"If there is another coronavirus relief bill after the first of the year, I'm going to insist that liability protection for these universities and health care providers is a part of it," he said.

10 hr 10 min ago

Read the text of the new stimulus deal and funding bill

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Kristin Wilson 

Congress just posted the text of its funding bill and bipartisan Covid-19 stimulus plan.

It's 5,593 pages long, and if you'd like to read all of it, the full text is available here.

What comes next: The House Rules Committee will meet at 2:45 p.m. ET.

After the bill is processed by the House Rules Committee, it will move to the House floor before final action in the Senate. There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left to a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight.

10 hr 56 min ago

Why the stimulus bill hasn't been filed, according to aides

From CNN's Manu Raju

Congressional leaders announced their stimulus deal yesterday. The House is planning to move first and is expected to vote later today on the pandemic relief deal, although exact timing remains unclear.

Earlier today, a senior Democratic aide told CNN that the bill text was expected to be filed between 10 a.m. and 11a. m.

But there are some technical difficulties uploading the bill and printing it, which is a reason for the holdup, aides tell CNN.

11 hr 9 min ago

Rank-and-file senators frustrated at handling of the Covid-19 relief bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

US Sen. Josh Hawley, center, talks to reporters on Sunday after leaving the Senate floor.
US Sen. Josh Hawley, center, talks to reporters on Sunday after leaving the Senate floor. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Lawmakers will soon be asked to vote on one of the largest rescue packages in American history – $900 billion in relief – coupled with $1.4 trillion in federal spending, with virtually no time to read and digest the details.

Senators in both parties aren't happy with the process where the top four congressional leaders cut a deal and let staff from relevant congressional committees iron out the legislative language with leadership aides. 

"It’s terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

The process will amount to this: The bill will soon be introduced, it will get processed by the House Rules Committee and then it will move to the House floor before final action in the Senate. There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left to a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN:

"It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week to just 11 weeks – when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

“It’s awful,” Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."

13 hr 11 min ago

What each party gave up in the new Covid-19 stimulus deal

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

Congress is on the verge of passing a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.

Leaders announced the deal yesterday. The House is planning to move first and is expected to vote later Monday on the pandemic relief deal. Then it will be up to the Senate to take it up.

The deal came only after both parties relinquished some of their key demands along the way to make it happen. 

Faced with Republican opposition, Democrats were forced to abandon a push for roughly $160 billion in aid to cash-strapped states and cities, while Republicans dropped a demand for liability protections after Democrats signaled that was a red line.

13 hr 29 min ago

Here's what's in the new Covid-19 stimulus deal

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Over the weekend, top leaders finally reached a deal on a $900 billion stimulus package that provides much-needed aid for small businesses, schools and unemployed Americans.

Congress is expected to vote on the agreement later today, although exact timing remains unclear.

The full details of what will be in the relief package have yet to be released but here are the key provisions, according to a release Sunday evening from House and Senate Democratic leaders:

  • Direct payment checks of up to $600 per adult and child
  • Aid for struggling small businesses, including more than $284 billion for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and $15 billion "in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions"
  • $300 per week for enhanced unemployment insurance benefits
  • $25 billion for rental assistance and an eviction moratorium extension
  • $82 billion for education providers like schools and colleges, including aid to help reopen classrooms safely
  • $10 billion to help with child care assistance
  • $13 billion in increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and child nutrition benefits
  • $7 billion to bolster broadband access to help Americans connect remotely during the pandemic
  • Funding totaling in the billions of dollars to support coronavirus vaccine distribution, testing and contract tracing efforts and health care workers
  • A tax credit "to support employers offering paid sick leave"
14 hr 30 min ago

It will take at least 2 weeks for money to hit peoples' bank accounts after stimulus bill passes, experts say

From CNN's  Katie Lobosco

A second round of stimulus payments is included in a coronavirus relief package struck by congressional leaders late Sunday.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the deal later today. It would provide direct payment checks of up to $600 per adult and child, but experts say it will take at least two weeks for the Treasury to get cash into individuals' bank accounts after legislation is signed.

"The timing could be more challenging this time, but the IRS could likely begin to get the money out in January," said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Here's what we know about how the payments will be distributed:

  • The payments do not go all out at once.
  • Those whose bank information is on file with the IRS will likely get the money first because it will be directly deposited into their account.
  • Others will receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.