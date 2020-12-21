Congress drops $500 million for states to bolster election security from final spending package

Dusk falls over the US Capitol on Monday. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Congressional negotiators dropped $500 million for states to bolster their election security after opposition from Republicans during the closed-door talks over the massive spending package steaming through Congress, according to Democrats involved in the matter.

Democrats tried to include $500 million in election assistance grants to states to improve their election infrastructure.

But Senate Republicans objected to including the money -- and the provision was ultimately not included. The funding was included in a House-passed appropriations bill, but not the Senate’s version of the measure.

Republicans in the past have argued such money is duplicative, but Democrats contend that the money is critical to safeguard future elections -- and also note that it's President Donald Trump himself who has questioned the reliability of the election systems.

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat who chairs a key House appropriations subcommittee and has championed the money, raised concerns that the funding did not make into the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package.

"It's an amazing disconnect," Quigley told CNN. "We want it because of foreign interference and to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the system."

Quigley added: "Their president is complaining about all this, but his party killed any chance ... to protect these systems going forward in the future as the equipment gets older and older."

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.