The coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 stimulus deal

Live Updates

Congress to vote on new Covid-19 stimulus deal

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:33 p.m. ET, December 21, 2020
2 min ago

Deal reached in House after both parties relinquished key demands

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

The sun sets over the White House in Washington, DC on December 21.
Faced with Republican opposition, Democrats were forced to abandon a push for roughly $160 billion in aid to cash-strapped states and cities as part of the eventually agreed upon $900 billion Covid relief package, while Republicans dropped a demand for liability protections after Democrats signaled that was a red line.

Democrats are already signaling that they want to see more relief passed in the next session of Congress after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"I consider this a first step and again, more needs to be done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Sunday evening.
"That will be happening under the Biden-Harris administration," she said.

Lawmakers are now being asked to vote on one of the largest rescue packages in American history with virtually no time to read and digest the details.

Senators in both parties aren't happy with the process where the top four congressional leaders cut a deal and let staff from relevant congressional committees iron out the legislative language with leadership aides.

"It's terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN: "It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week for just 11 weeks -- when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

"It's awful," Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."

15 min ago

House approves $900 billion Covid rescue package, sending it to the Senate

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, at podium, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, right, speak to the media with members of their caucus about the expected passage of the emergency Covid-19 relief bill, on Monday at Capitol Hill in Washington.
Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, at podium, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, right, speak to the media with members of their caucus about the expected passage of the emergency Covid-19 relief bill, on Monday at Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The House of Representatives on Monday passed a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.

The measure next goes to the Senate, where lawmakers are hoping to approve it later this evening as long as no lawmaker objects to a quick vote.

The rescue package is being paired with government spending legislation in a 5,593-page bill. It will include direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges.

Hill leaders announced Sunday evening that they had reached a deal after months of bitter partisan stalemate and days of contentious negotiations that created uncertainty over whether an agreement could be reached at all or if talks would collapse.

"We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday night announcing the deal.
On Monday, McConnell told reporters, "We're going to stay here until we finish tonight," when asked about timing for the legislation to pass in the Senate.

The rescue package, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, is being combined with a massive $1.4 trillion government spending bill to fund federal agencies for the new fiscal year. Legislative text for the package was posted online just before 2 p.m. ET.

A quick vote in the Senate can be scheduled if all 100 senators agree, but if any member objects the process could drag out longer and the exact timing for final passage of the legislation by Congress is not yet clear. The White House has said, however, that President Donald Trump will sign the pandemic relief legislation once it is approved and reaches his desk.

39 min ago

Congress poised to pass long-awaited $900 billion Covid rescue package

From CNN's Clare Foran and Manu Raju

The Washington monument is seen past flocks of birds from the North Lawn of the White House as the sun sets in Washington, DC on December 21.
Congress is on the verge of passing a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.

The rescue package is being paired with government spending legislation in a 5,593-page bill. It will include direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges.

Hill leaders announced Sunday evening that they had reached a deal after months of bitter partisan stalemate and days of contentious negotiations that created uncertainty over whether an agreement could be reached at all or if talks would collapse.

"We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday night announcing the deal.

On Monday, McConnell told reporters, "We're going to stay here until we finish tonight," when asked about timing for the legislation to pass in the Senate.

"We're going to pass another historic rescue package to help American families through this pandemic," the Kentucky Republican said in remarks from the Senate floor. "We're going to pass a full year of government funding ... and we're going to do both of these things as soon as possible."

The House and Senate are expected to pass the rescue package as soon as later Monday, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, along with a massive $1.4 trillion government spending bill to fund federal agencies for the new fiscal year. Legislative text for the package was posted online just before 2 p.m. ET.

The House is currently voting on the package. The chamber split up consideration of the measure into two votes and has already taken the first vote to approve a slate of funding measures. Lawmakers are now voting to approve the rest of the spending package, including funding for Covid relief.

The House is expected to vote late Monday on the pandemic relief deal. Then it will be up to the Senate to take it up.

3 hr 52 min ago

Congress drops $500 million for states to bolster election security from final spending package

From CNN's Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb 

Dusk falls over the US Capitol on Monday.
Congressional negotiators dropped $500 million for states to bolster their election security after opposition from Republicans during the closed-door talks over the massive spending package steaming through Congress, according to Democrats involved in the matter.

Democrats tried to include $500 million in election assistance grants to states to improve their election infrastructure.

But Senate Republicans objected to including the money -- and the provision was ultimately not included. The funding was included in a House-passed appropriations bill, but not the Senate’s version of the measure.

Republicans in the past have argued such money is duplicative, but Democrats contend that the money is critical to safeguard future elections -- and also note that it's President Donald Trump himself who has questioned the reliability of the election systems.

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat who chairs a key House appropriations subcommittee and has championed the money, raised concerns that the funding did not make into the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package.

"It's an amazing disconnect," Quigley told CNN. "We want it because of foreign interference and to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the system."

Quigley added: "Their president is complaining about all this, but his party killed any chance ... to protect these systems going forward in the future as the equipment gets older and older."

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.

5 hr 29 min ago

House Rules Committee advances relief bill

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

The House Rules Committee has moved the massive omnibus/coronavirus stimulus bill out of committee and to the floor, approving by a vote of 8-4, that will include one hour of floor debate.

The meeting moved along quickly in an effort to get the 5,593-page bill to the floor for votes.

"We are all that stands in the way of this bill coming to the floor and providing relief to the American people,” committee Chairman Jim McGovern said during their virtual meeting. “That's not meant to discourage anybody from saying what they want to say, but it kind of is."

What happens now: As CNN reported earlier, the House will vote first to approve the rule governing floor debate. That rule will also include a seven-day stopgap to keep the government open for another week. That will give Congress time to get the necessary paperwork over to the White House without risking a government shutdown. The Senate then would have to approve the seven-day stopgap.

Under the rules, the massive spending-relief package will be divided in two.

There will be one floor vote on funding for Commerce-Justice-Science, Financial Services, Defense and Homeland Security. Then there will be another floor vote to approve the rest of the spending package that will include funding for Covid-19 relief.

After the two bills are passed by the House, they will be tied together in one giant package and sent to the Senate for final passage.

Also, the House Rules Committee is going to set up the rule for floor debate on Dec. 28 vote to override a veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

6 hr 56 min ago

McConnell: "What the country needs is exactly what we are going to pass later tonight"

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will likely stay and vote tonight on the massive relief omnibus package.

"What the country needs is exactly what we are going to pass later tonight," he said in an interview on Fox News Monday.

Following the interview, he reiterated to reporters that "it will probably be late, but we’re gonna finish tonight."

McConnell said if they work on another relief bill in early 2021, he’s going to "insist" liability protections are included. 

"If there is another coronavirus relief bill after the first of the year, I'm going to insist that liability protection for these universities and health care providers is a part of it," he said.

7 hr 23 min ago

Read the text of the new stimulus deal and funding bill

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Kristin Wilson 

Congress just posted the text of its funding bill and bipartisan Covid-19 stimulus plan.

It's 5,593 pages long, and if you'd like to read all of it, the full text is available here.

What comes next: The House Rules Committee will meet at 2:45 p.m. ET.

After the bill is processed by the House Rules Committee, it will move to the House floor before final action in the Senate. There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left to a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight.

8 hr 9 min ago

Why the stimulus bill hasn't been filed, according to aides

From CNN's Manu Raju

Congressional leaders announced their stimulus deal yesterday. The House is planning to move first and is expected to vote later today on the pandemic relief deal, although exact timing remains unclear.

Earlier today, a senior Democratic aide told CNN that the bill text was expected to be filed between 10 a.m. and 11a. m.

But there are some technical difficulties uploading the bill and printing it, which is a reason for the holdup, aides tell CNN.

8 hr 22 min ago

Rank-and-file senators frustrated at handling of the Covid-19 relief bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

US Sen. Josh Hawley, center, talks to reporters on Sunday after leaving the Senate floor.
Lawmakers will soon be asked to vote on one of the largest rescue packages in American history – $900 billion in relief – coupled with $1.4 trillion in federal spending, with virtually no time to read and digest the details.

Senators in both parties aren't happy with the process where the top four congressional leaders cut a deal and let staff from relevant congressional committees iron out the legislative language with leadership aides. 

"It’s terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

The process will amount to this: The bill will soon be introduced, it will get processed by the House Rules Committee and then it will move to the House floor before final action in the Senate. There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left to a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN:

"It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week to just 11 weeks – when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

“It’s awful,” Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."