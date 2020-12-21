Deal reached in House after both parties relinquished key demands

The sun sets over the White House in Washington, DC on December 21. Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

Faced with Republican opposition, Democrats were forced to abandon a push for roughly $160 billion in aid to cash-strapped states and cities as part of the eventually agreed upon $900 billion Covid relief package, while Republicans dropped a demand for liability protections after Democrats signaled that was a red line.

Democrats are already signaling that they want to see more relief passed in the next session of Congress after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"I consider this a first step and again, more needs to be done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Sunday evening.

"That will be happening under the Biden-Harris administration," she said.

Lawmakers are now being asked to vote on one of the largest rescue packages in American history with virtually no time to read and digest the details.

Senators in both parties aren't happy with the process where the top four congressional leaders cut a deal and let staff from relevant congressional committees iron out the legislative language with leadership aides.

"It's terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN: "It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week for just 11 weeks -- when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

"It's awful," Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."