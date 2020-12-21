Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Covid-19 stimulus deal

Live Updates

Congress to vote on new Covid-19 stimulus deal

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:28 a.m. ET, December 21, 2020
1 Post
Sort byDropdown arrow
20 min ago

Congress announced a $900 billion Covid relief deal yesterday

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they have secured a deal for a sweeping $900 billion rescue package to deliver much-needed relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers while bolstering vaccine distribution.

After days of tense negotiations and months of partisan stalemate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers had finalized an agreement.

"It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long," he said.

You can read up on what's in the deal here.