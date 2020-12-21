Congress announced a $900 billion Covid relief deal yesterday

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they have secured a deal for a sweeping $900 billion rescue package to deliver much-needed relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers while bolstering vaccine distribution.

After days of tense negotiations and months of partisan stalemate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers had finalized an agreement.

"It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long," he said.

