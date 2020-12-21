President Trump signs stopgap spending bill to keep government open until Dec. 28

The Washington monument is seen past flocks of birds from the North Lawn of the White House as the sun sets in Washington, DC on December 21. Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

Congress is on the verge of passing a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.

The rescue package is being paired with government spending legislation in a 5,593-page bill. It will include direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges.

Hill leaders announced Sunday evening that they had reached a deal after months of bitter partisan stalemate and days of contentious negotiations that created uncertainty over whether an agreement could be reached at all or if talks would collapse.

"We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday night announcing the deal.

On Monday, McConnell told reporters, "We're going to stay here until we finish tonight," when asked about timing for the legislation to pass in the Senate.

"We're going to pass another historic rescue package to help American families through this pandemic," the Kentucky Republican said in remarks from the Senate floor. "We're going to pass a full year of government funding ... and we're going to do both of these things as soon as possible."

The House and Senate are expected to pass the rescue package as soon as later Monday, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, along with a massive $1.4 trillion government spending bill to fund federal agencies for the new fiscal year. Legislative text for the package was posted online just before 2 p.m. ET.

The House is currently voting on the package. The chamber split up consideration of the measure into two votes and has already taken the first vote to approve a slate of funding measures. Lawmakers are now voting to approve the rest of the spending package, including funding for Covid relief.

The House is expected to vote late Monday on the pandemic relief deal. Then it will be up to the Senate to take it up.

