Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Covid-19 stimulus talks

Live Updates

Congress works on Covid-19 relief deal as shutdown deadline looms

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:06 a.m. ET, December 18, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

More records set to fall on Wall Street as Congress stimulus talks continue

From CNN’s Matt Egan

US stocks opened Friday slightly higher, leaving the major indexes on track to close at record highs.

  • The Dow gained 25 points, or 0.1%.
  • The S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
  • The Nasdaq advanced 0.3%.

All three major indexes closed at all-time highs Thursday. The Nasdaq is having a particularly strong week, jumping more than 3% so far. 

The gains come despite mounting evidence of an economic slowdown, especially in the jobs market. Investors are hopeful that Congress will soon reach a deal on another round of federal Covid relief before benefits programs expire at the end of the year.

31 min ago

What to expect in a possible Covid-19 stimulus deal

Lawmakers are working today to finalize a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus deal, which is tied to a $1.4 trillion funding package, before money to fund the government runs out at midnight tonight.

We're not yet sure exactly what's in the proposed deal, but here's what we're expecting:

  • Money for vaccine distribution and schools
  • Jobless benefits of $300 per week
  • Roughly $330 billion for small business loans
  • new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per individual under a certain income threshold — half the amount given under the March stimulus law

The leadership is facing pressure from the right and left to tweak the deal before it's unveiled.

55 min ago

Here's why the Covid-19 stimulus deal is tied to the possible government shutdown

Congressional lawmakers are working to finalize a second Covid-19 stimulus deal – and they're trying to do this ahead of tonight's government shutdown deadline.

With just hours left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.

Here's why the two issues are related: Leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

If lawmakers pass a stop-gap bill to prevent the government from shutting down, it will be the second time they have done so in a short period of time. 

Just last week, the House and Senate both passed a short-term funding bill to extend the shutdown deadline to tonight at midnight. It had previously been set for Dec. 11.

1 hr 1 min ago

Covid-19 relief talks down to the wire ahead of tonight's midnight deadline to fund the government

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

Congressional leaders had set a Friday deadline to approve a $900 billion pandemic relief deal and tie that proposal to a $1.4 trillion funding package before the federal government run outs of money at midnight.

But now they are set to blow right past that deadline.

With no quick resolution in sight, lawmakers are gearing up to work through the weekend. And a key question looms: Will they will be able to avert a government shutdown as the clock ticks down to midnight?

Most lawmakers believe the two sides will agree to extend government funding for a few more days while relief talks continue. But this is Congress, where even the easy things can be hard to do.

Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.