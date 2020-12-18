Congressional lawmakers are working to finalize a second Covid-19 stimulus deal – and they're trying to do this ahead of tonight's government shutdown deadline.

With just hours left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.

Here's why the two issues are related: Leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

If lawmakers pass a stop-gap bill to prevent the government from shutting down, it will be the second time they have done so in a short period of time.

Just last week, the House and Senate both passed a short-term funding bill to extend the shutdown deadline to tonight at midnight. It had previously been set for Dec. 11.