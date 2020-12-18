US stocks opened Friday slightly higher, leaving the major indexes on track to close at record highs.
- The Dow gained 25 points, or 0.1%.
- The S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
- The Nasdaq advanced 0.3%.
All three major indexes closed at all-time highs Thursday. The Nasdaq is having a particularly strong week, jumping more than 3% so far.
The gains come despite mounting evidence of an economic slowdown, especially in the jobs market. Investors are hopeful that Congress will soon reach a deal on another round of federal Covid relief before benefits programs expire at the end of the year.