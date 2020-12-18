GOP senator says relief talks are in the "same place, no progress"

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a possible Covid-19 relief deal, there’s a lot of frustration on the floor among rank-and-file House members who are shut out of the talks and have no information about timing, what’s in the deal, or when they may vote — or if they’ll vote soon to keep the government open past midnight, according to members in both parties.

“What the hell is going on?” one Democrat said, summing up the frustration on the floor.

A Republican House member added: “We are hearing nothing — and it’s outrageous."

These same members will be asked to vote on both the $900 billion Covid relief proposal — which they haven’t seen — and the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package to keep the government funding, which they haven’t seen either, within days.

Remember: The possible Covid-19 relief deal and the shutdown deadline are tied together since congressional leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.