GOP senator says relief talks are in the "same place, no progress"
The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune, said Friday that Covid-19 relief talks are in the same place.
“Kind of the same place, no progress,” Thune said, when asked if he had an update on the negotiations.
Congressional leaders are scrambling to finalize a $900 billion Covid-19 relief deal before tonight's midnight deadline to fund the government. Relief and the shutdown deadline are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.
Representatives are venting about the lack of information on the stimulus talks
As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a possible Covid-19 relief deal, there’s a lot of frustration on the floor among rank-and-file House members who are shut out of the talks and have no information about timing, what’s in the deal, or when they may vote — or if they’ll vote soon to keep the government open past midnight, according to members in both parties.
“What the hell is going on?” one Democrat said, summing up the frustration on the floor.
A Republican House member added: “We are hearing nothing — and it’s outrageous."
These same members will be asked to vote on both the $900 billion Covid relief proposal — which they haven’t seen — and the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package to keep the government funding, which they haven’t seen either, within days.
Republican senator says government shutdown "would be a mistake"
Top Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Friday that a government shutdown “would be a mistake,” even it if was just a brief shutdown over the weekend, as the funding deadline looms at midnight.
“I know there are some people who are saying we don’t need a CR because we need to keep the sense of urgency on,” Cornyn said referring to keeping the pressure on relief negotiations. “But I think it would be a mistake for us to go through even a temporary government shutdown… while it probably wouldn’t have much practical impact… it would not be the responsible thing to do.”
Cornyn said he knows something will happen tonight, and hopes a short-term continuing resolution will be passed.
“I know something’s gonna happen before midnight and it’s gonna have to originate in the House,” he said.
Cornyn, however, did not know how long the funding deadline will be pushed for, again.
The Texas Republican added that he thinks the current bumps in negotiations “is just the normal pain associated with getting to a final solution.”
“I think this is one of those situations where everyone wants to get to a conclusion. They also want the very best deal they can. It’s narrowing and I think we’ll get there,” he continued.
House Democratic leader: "We're going to keep the government open"
Reporters just asked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer if they were going to put a continuing resolution on the floor today.
“We’re going to keep the government open," he said.
He’s now on the floor in a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.
GOP senator says he's not ready to agree to stopgap bill
Sen. Josh Hawley came off the Senate floor and was frustrated at the lack of information about the Covid-19 relief talks and said he would object to any efforts to pass a short-term continuing resolution until he gets details of what’s in the bill and assurances of what’s in there.
He says he also spoke to Trump yesterday and said Trump didn’t have a clear sense of what’s happening with the talks either.
“Yeah, I think this is reaching a point of it's beginning to reach the point of absurdity.... I’m not prepared to sign off on a CR until I know what’s going on,” Hawley said.
Millions of Americans struggle to pay rent as eviction protections are set to run out
As lawmakers work to agree on a second Covid-19 relief bill, families across America are still struggling to pay rent as eviction protections are set to run out at the end of the month.
Jasmine Cruz, a 25-year-old single mom, said that after she lost her job during the pandemic, she was not able to afford child care, forcing her to stay home with her son full time.
Now, she's two months behind on rent and is being evicted.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that communities of color are the hardest hit by the eviction crisis and represent 80% of people facing eviction.
Protip Biswas, who serves as the vice president for homelessness at the United Way of Greater Atlanta, said right now there are more than 2,000 applications for aid in process and thousands more that are waiting.
"The funding expires in December. That is the biggest plea we have – if there's some way we can extend it so we can keep helping families," Biswas said.
According to the US Census Household Pulse Survey, by the end of October, 9.9 million Americans were not up-to-date on their rent or mortgage payments and had little to no confidence that their household could pay next month's rent or mortgage on time.
Democrats blame push to constrain Federal Reserve as holding up relief deal
Democrats contend that "an agreement was in sight" until Republicans pushed a provision by Sen. Pat Toomey to rein in the Federal Reserve's emergency lending authority, according to a senior Democratic aide.
Democrats argue it's attempted to constrain the Biden administration's efforts to respond to the crisis.
Toomey denies that he's trying to constrain the incoming Biden administration and argues these programs were meant to wind down at year's end.
On the Senate floor, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "talks remain productive" and that he believes a deal "is very close at hand."
McConnell says he's more optimistic that "a major rescue package is very close at hand"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled a Covid-19 relief deal is close, saying in a floor speech that "the talks remain productive."
"In fact, I'm even more optimistic now than I was last night that a bipartisan bicameral framework for a major rescue package is very close at hand," he said.
“We’re continuing to make significant headway toward another relief package for the American people,” he added.
He noted that he's been working with Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy "around the clock for several days now."
McConnell reiterated that the Senate will stay “right here until an agreement is passed, whenever that may be.”
"We’ll just continue voting. There are some more well qualified nominees for important posts that we can confirm in the meantime. So, let’s finish our business for the American people," he added.
The Kentucky Republican told reporters as he walked into the Capitol Friday that he thinks there "probably will" need to be a continuing resolution passed with the funding deadline looming at midnight.
Asked if we’ll see a deal today, he replied: "Hope so."