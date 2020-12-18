What to expect in a possible Covid-19 stimulus deal

Lawmakers are working today to finalize a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus deal, which is tied to a $1.4 trillion funding package, before money to fund the government runs out at midnight tonight.
We're not yet sure exactly what's in the proposed deal, but here's what we're expecting:
- Money for vaccine distribution and schools
- Jobless benefits of $300 per week
- Roughly $330 billion for small business loans
- A new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per individual under a certain income threshold — half the amount given under the March stimulus law
The leadership is facing pressure from the right and left to tweak the deal before it's unveiled.