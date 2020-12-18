Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Covid-19 stimulus talks

Live Updates

Congress works on Covid-19 relief deal as shutdown deadline looms

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 5:12 p.m. ET, December 18, 2020
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
54 min ago

McConnell looking at two-day stopgap to keep government open

From CNN's Manu Raju

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking at a two-day stopgap to keep the government open past midnight tonight, according to a source who has seen the message sent to Senate offices.

The leader's office is now checking with senators to see if anyone will object to an effort to quickly pass it on the floor tonight.

If a single senator objects, the US government could be headed for a shutdown. But if the shutdown happens only over the weekend, the impact could be minimal.

Republican leaders expect some members to object and prevent quick passage. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told CNN earlier today that he would object if he doesn't get a readout of where things are in the talks and whether stimulus checks are in fact included.

1 hr 3 min ago

GOP senator says government shutdown is a "likely conclusion," but is "hoping" to avoid one

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav

Caroline Brehman/Pool/Getty Images
Caroline Brehman/Pool/Getty Images

After a meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Whip Sen. John Thune was downbeat about a Covid relief deal being announced today, and said that passing a continuing resolution ahead of the funding deadline at midnight “could prove to be a pretty heavy lift.”

When asked if that means we’re headed for a shutdown, Thune replied, “That would be the likely conclusion,” but he’s still “hoping” they can find a way to avoid it.

“There are lots of individual senators and I think there are members on both sides who are resistant to the idea of doing another [continuing resolution],” the South Dakota Republican said. “But if there is good progress on the deal and it looks likely that we’re going to be able to — they’re going to be able to announce something soon hopefully the Christmas spirit will kick in."

On whether they’ll reach a deal on relief today, Thune said, “That would be a triumph of hope over experience to think we might get a deal today."

"I think that would be the best-case scenario. Best case scenario of getting something voted on was probably going to be Sunday, but it may be later than that," he added.

1 hr 58 min ago

There are just 9 hours left until the government shutdown deadline

Congressional leaders have been scrambling to finalize a $900 billion Covid-19 relief deal ahead of tonight's midnight deadline to fund the government.

It's just past 3 p.m. ET — which means there are just nine hours left until the government runs out of money. With no quick resolution in sight, lawmakers are gearing up to work through the weekend.

Relief and the shutdown deadline are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

About a possible stopgap bill: Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.

To pull off passage of a short-term funding bill just hours before midnight, it would require bipartisan cooperation and all 100 senators to agree to schedule a vote.

At the moment, that cooperation is lacking, top Republicans say.

2 hr 13 min ago

Pelosi and McConnell spoke this afternoon in an effort to close out deal on relief package

From CNN's Manu Raju, Kristin Wilson, Daniella Diaz and Suzanne Malveaux

Getty Images
Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke last hour in an effort to close out the outstanding issues over the Covid-19 relief package. 

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on the floor that the House would be in recess for the next few hours to get a "clearer picture of where we are."

He told CNN that there might be a vote tonight and will make a decision at 5 p.m. on whether they'll have a continuing resolution.

Staff for the leadership are now engaged in a furious round of negotiations to see if they can finalize the agreement among the leaders. 

It is almost certain that votes will spill into the weekend. Hoyer said to be prepared for votes on Saturday and Sunday.

2 hr 24 min ago

GOP senator says relief talks are in the "same place, no progress"

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav

 

Rod Lamkey/Pool/Getty Images
Rod Lamkey/Pool/Getty Images

The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune, said Friday that Covid-19 relief talks are in the same place. 

“Kind of the same place, no progress,” Thune said, when asked if he had an update on the negotiations.

Congressional leaders are scrambling to finalize a $900 billion Covid-19 relief deal before tonight's midnight deadline to fund the government. Relief and the shutdown deadline are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

3 hr 1 min ago

Representatives are venting about the lack of information on the stimulus talks

From CNN's Manu Raju

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a possible Covid-19 relief deal, there’s a lot of frustration on the floor among rank-and-file House members who are shut out of the talks and have no information about timing, what’s in the deal, or when they may vote — or if they’ll vote soon to keep the government open past midnight, according to members in both parties.

“What the hell is going on?” one Democrat said, summing up the frustration on the floor.

A Republican House member added: “We are hearing nothing — and it’s outrageous."

These same members will be asked to vote on both the $900 billion Covid relief proposal — which they haven’t seen — and the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package to keep the government funding, which they haven’t seen either, within days.

Remember: The possible Covid-19 relief deal and the shutdown deadline are tied together since congressional leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

3 hr 4 min ago

Republican senator says government shutdown "would be a mistake"

From CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, and Ali Zaslav

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Top Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Friday that a government shutdown “would be a mistake,” even it if was just a brief shutdown over the weekend, as the funding deadline looms at midnight.

“I know there are some people who are saying we don’t need a CR because we need to keep the sense of urgency on,” Cornyn said referring to keeping the pressure on relief negotiations. “But I think it would be a mistake for us to go through even a temporary government shutdown… while it probably wouldn’t have much practical impact… it would not be the responsible thing to do.”

Cornyn said he knows something will happen tonight, and hopes a short-term continuing resolution will be passed.

“I know something’s gonna happen before midnight and it’s gonna have to originate in the House,” he said.

Cornyn, however, did not know how long the funding deadline will be pushed for, again.

The Texas Republican added that he thinks the current bumps in negotiations “is just the normal pain associated with getting to a final solution.” 

“I think this is one of those situations where everyone wants to get to a conclusion. They also want the very best deal they can. It’s narrowing and I think we’ll get there,” he continued.

3 hr 34 min ago

House Democratic leader: "We're going to keep the government open"

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks out of the House Chamber and talks to reporters at the US Capitol on Wednesday, December 16.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks out of the House Chamber and talks to reporters at the US Capitol on Wednesday, December 16. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Reporters just asked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer if they were going to put a continuing resolution on the floor today.

“We’re going to keep the government open," he said.

He’s now on the floor in a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Remember: The possible Covid-19 relief deal and the shutdown deadline are tied together since congressional leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.

4 hr 43 min ago

GOP senator says he's not ready to agree to stopgap bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

Sen. Josh Hawley is seen on October 22.
Sen. Josh Hawley is seen on October 22. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley came off the Senate floor and was frustrated at the lack of information about the Covid-19 relief talks and said he would object to any efforts to pass a short-term continuing resolution until he gets details of what’s in the bill and assurances of what’s in there.

He says he also spoke to Trump yesterday and said Trump didn’t have a clear sense of what’s happening with the talks either. 

“Yeah, I think this is reaching a point of it's beginning to reach the point of absurdity.... I’m not prepared to sign off on a CR until I know what’s going on,” Hawley said. 

More on this: Relief and the shutdown deadline are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill — called a continuing resolution, or CR — to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.