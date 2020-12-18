McConnell looking at two-day stopgap to keep government open

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is looking at a two-day stopgap to keep the government open past midnight tonight, according to a source who has seen the message sent to Senate offices.

The leader's office is now checking with senators to see if anyone will object to an effort to quickly pass it on the floor tonight.

If a single senator objects, the US government could be headed for a shutdown. But if the shutdown happens only over the weekend, the impact could be minimal.

Republican leaders expect some members to object and prevent quick passage. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told CNN earlier today that he would object if he doesn't get a readout of where things are in the talks and whether stimulus checks are in fact included.