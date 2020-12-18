Pelosi and McConnell spoke this afternoon in an effort to close out deal on relief package

Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke last hour in an effort to close out the outstanding issues over the Covid-19 relief package.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on the floor that the House would be in recess for the next few hours to get a "clearer picture of where we are."

He told CNN that there might be a vote tonight and will make a decision at 5 p.m. on whether they'll have a continuing resolution.

Staff for the leadership are now engaged in a furious round of negotiations to see if they can finalize the agreement among the leaders.

It is almost certain that votes will spill into the weekend. Hoyer said to be prepared for votes on Saturday and Sunday.