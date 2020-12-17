"Hopefully a bill will be ready tomorrow," Democratic House Majority Leader says

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks with CNN on Thursday, December 17. CNN

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says he hopes he can get a Covid-19 relief bill on the House floor by Friday.

"The last few items that need to be resolved, which are being discussed now. If we can get that done, I'd like to put it on the floor tomorrow. Even if it's late tomorrow into the evening hours," he said.

"I can guarantee we'll get a deal done, I can't guarantee how soon it's going to be," he added.

The bill’s remaining sticking points "are a couple of technical difficulties," he said, adding that an agreement needs to be reached on the amount of money to be allocated for families and rent subsidies. The nutritional program SNAP is also a point of negotiation, he said.

Americans "ought to be upset" Congress didn't pass a relief package earlier, and lawmakers will have to negotiate again in the future, Hoyer said.

"$908 billion is not chicken feed, and it will obviously help millions and millions and millions of people. Is it enough? No. Will we be back at the table? Yes."

"You ought to be upset with us. You ought to be very disturbed that your Congress is not responding," he said, adding that it’s a "moral imperative" for the Congress to pass a stimulus bill. "We need to act quickly. And we need to act with sufficient resources available to people."