Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Covid-19 relief deal negotiations

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Congress works on Covid-19 relief deal as shutdown deadline looms

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:20 p.m. ET, December 17, 2020
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 4 min ago

"Hopefully a bill will be ready tomorrow," Democratic House Majority Leader says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks with CNN on Thursday, December 17.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks with CNN on Thursday, December 17. CNN

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says he hopes he can get a Covid-19 relief bill on the House floor by Friday.

"The last few items that need to be resolved, which are being discussed now. If we can get that done, I'd like to put it on the floor tomorrow. Even if it's late tomorrow into the evening hours," he said.
"I can guarantee we'll get a deal done, I can't guarantee how soon it's going to be," he added.

The bill’s remaining sticking points "are a couple of technical difficulties," he said, adding that an agreement needs to be reached on the amount of money to be allocated for families and rent subsidies. The nutritional program SNAP is also a point of negotiation, he said.

Americans "ought to be upset" Congress didn't pass a relief package earlier, and lawmakers will have to negotiate again in the future, Hoyer said.

"$908 billion is not chicken feed, and it will obviously help millions and millions and millions of people. Is it enough? No. Will we be back at the table? Yes."

"You ought to be upset with us. You ought to be very disturbed that your Congress is not responding," he said, adding that it’s a "moral imperative" for the Congress to pass a stimulus bill. "We need to act quickly. And we need to act with sufficient resources available to people."

1 hr 49 min ago

Senate leader suggests stopgap bill may be necessary to avert looming government shutdown

From CNN's Clare Foran

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor in Washington, DC, on December 17.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor in Washington, DC, on December 17. Senate TV

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that, with a shutdown deadline looming at midnight Friday, weekend work in Congress is "highly likely."

He also suggested that lawmakers may need to pass a short-term stop-gap bill to avert a shutdown and said if that’s the case, he hopes the extension is just for a "short window of time." 

"We’re going to stay right here until we’re finished, even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely, and if we need to further extend the Friday funding deadline before final legislation can pass in both chambers I hope we’ll extend it for a very, very short window of time," he said.

"Bipartisan, bicameral committee work has full year government funding legislation on the one yard line. I’m optimistic that if we can close out our other parallel business we should be able to fund the government and move forward together," he added.

Some background: Lawmakers are up against a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding will expire.

The issue is tied up with an effort to pass a stimulus deal, with lawmakers hoping to pair the two measures together.

At this point, though, lawmakers are also discussing the potential necessity of passing a short-term stop-gap measures to avert a shutdown and allow more time for negotiations on a broader deal.

2 hr 11 min ago

Senate Republican says stimulus checks remain an outstanding issue in the negotiations

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Majority Whip John Thune speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 15 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Whip John Thune speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 15 in Washington, DC. Rod Lamkey/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Whip John Thune said that a short-term stopgap is a "real possibility" since congressional leaders have not been able to close out the $900 billion Covid-19 relief deal.

Thune told CNN he hopes the continuing resolution, or stopgap, is "no more than 24 or 48 hours."

On the outstanding issues, Thune says direct payments for individuals "has been one of the last issues" to close. He said the "goal" is not to increase the $600 payments because doing so "would be a lot harder to pass."

"I know there's been a lot of discussion to further restrict who gets so it really helps the people who need it the most — and that would be one way of driving that score down," Thune said.

He said they are looking at specific income benchmarks to make that work.

Thune also suggested that money for state and local governments through a fund administered by FEMA is still an issue, saying "it looks increasingly hard if it looks like a backdoor conduit" to provide money for state and local cities.

He noted there is also an ongoing debate over limiting the Fed's emergency lending program, as well as a so-called "Save our Stages" program to help entities impacted by the pandemic.

"Everybody at this point of the process has leverage," Thune said. "And everybody wants to get the best possible deal on the things that are important to them in the agreement."

2 hr 12 min ago

Bipartisan lawmakers say Congress is “within inches” of a relief deal

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
CNN

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer and New York GOP Rep. Tom Reed, co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, said they are confident that there will be a stimulus agreement done by Friday.  

They are “literally within inches” of a deal, Gottheimer told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. 

“We have an agreement on principle. Everybody here on Capitol Hill knows we must get this done,” Gottheimer said. “…We've been working in a bipartisan way for months, but we got to get it done.” 

Asked why it has taken so long to get to this point, Reed said he agreed “we should’ve done this months ago, we should’ve done this before the election,” but the caucus was instrumental in getting leadership to the final negotiations.

Gottheimer said the relief deal now is meant to hold over those in need until the next administration. 

“This is an emergency short-term down payment to get us into the new administration, to help us through these toughest months of winter and get unemployment checks to people who are out of work, to help people now,” Gottheimer said. 

“And so I think that's our goal and that's exactly why we can't leave until that happens. And then when we get a new administration, we going to have to fight for more resources,” he added. 

Watch:

2 hr 15 min ago

Democratic lawmaker explains why there's an "urgency" in stimulus talks

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen during a hearing on August 24 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen during a hearing on August 24 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there is "urgency" to try to get as much included in coronavirus stimulus talks. It could be the last chance for a meaningful relief bill if Democrats do not control the Senate once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, she explained. 

The Democrat told CNN's David Axelrod on an episode of "The Axe Files" that was released Thursday that if a package is passed with limited assistance – and Democrats don't win the Senate runoff elections in January – she has "very real doubts about any willingness or appetite that he would have to work with a Biden administration to pass what would then be a third bill."

"I believe that once the moment Biden gets inaugurated, I think we'll start hearing from Republicans, 'Oh, this is all in the past. People are reopening their businesses.' I mean, they were denying how bad it was when we were in the full swing of it and are in the full swing of it," she said. "And so that is also, I think, adds the urgency of trying to get as much as we can right now, because unless we win in Georgia, a third bill is not promised, and even if we're able to accomplish one, we don't know how generous it will be."
2 hr 42 min ago

Pelosi on relief negotiations: "We made progress this morning"

From CNN's Daniella Daiz

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill December 10 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill December 10 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there has been "some progress" on Covid-19 relief negotiations.

"We made some progress this morning, and we are waiting to hear back," she said.

Asked if she thinks they'll reach an agreement today, Pelosi said: "We'll let you know."

3 hr 38 min ago

How Georgia's Senate races are helping shape the Covid-19 stimulus deal timeline

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran,

Getty Images
Getty Images

Congress is hammering out a possible second Covid-19 stimulus deal. While details of what's likely to be in the plan began to emerge on Wednesday, nothing is final until legislative text is released.

It's not clear exactly when a deal could be unveiled, but once it is congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers.

What's in part driving the urgency: The Georgia Senate runoff races in January that will determine the next majority. On a phone call with his conference on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted multiple times how the issue of direct payments has become a major issue in the races.

"Kelly and David are getting hammered," McConnell said of his GOP colleagues, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
4 hr 10 min ago

Here's why the possible stimulus deal and the government shutdown are related

Congressional lawmakers are working to finalize a second Covid-19 stimulus deal – and they're trying to do this ahead of a Friday government shutdown deadline.

With less than two days left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.

Here's why the two issues are related: Leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

If lawmakers pass a stop-gap bill to prevent the government from shutting down, it will be the second time they have done so in a short period of time. 

Just last week, the House and Senate both passed a short-term funding bill to extend the shutdown deadline to this Friday, Dec. 18, at midnight. It had previously been set for Dec. 11.

4 hr 11 min ago

There likely will be a new relief deal, but lawmakers are still ironing out details

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

People walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 16.
People walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 16. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The consensus on Capitol Hill is that there will be a relief deal after months of bickering and stalemate.

But Congress is now stuck in a waiting game as the top four congressional leaders, and the White House, try to iron out the fine print and haggle over the final details. 

Details of what’s likely to be in the plan began to emerge on Wednesday, though nothing is final until legislative text is released. 

The price tag could be close to $900 billion and it’s expected to include money for:

  • Vaccine distribution and for schools
  • Jobless benefits of $300 per week
  • About $330 billion for small business loans
  • A new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per person under a certain income threshold

While the proposal is also expected to include a $90 billion fund administered by FEMA to provide to states and cities, it will not include a large pot of money for state and local governments that Democrats had demanded. It also won’t include protections from lawsuits for businesses and others that opened up during the pandemic, a key GOP priority.

Once a deal is unveiled, congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers. 