Covid-19 relief deal negotiations

The coronavirus pandemic

Congress works on Covid-19 relief deal as shutdown deadline looms

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:39 a.m. ET, December 17, 2020
1 min ago

Pelosi on relief negotiations: "We made progress this morning"

From CNN's Daniella Daiz

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill December 10 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill December 10 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there has been "some progress" on Covid-19 relief negotiations.

"We made some progress this morning, and we are waiting to hear back," she said.

Asked if she thinks they'll reach an agreement today, Pelosi said: "We'll let you know."

58 min ago

How Georgia's Senate races are helping shape the Covid-19 stimulus deal timeline

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran,

Getty Images

Congress is hammering out a possible second Covid-19 stimulus deal. While details of what's likely to be in the plan began to emerge on Wednesday, nothing is final until legislative text is released.

It's not clear exactly when a deal could be unveiled, but once it is congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers.

What's in part driving the urgency: The Georgia Senate runoff races in January that will determine the next majority. On a phone call with his conference on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted multiple times how the issue of direct payments has become a major issue in the races.

"Kelly and David are getting hammered," McConnell said of his GOP colleagues, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
1 hr 30 min ago

Here's why the possible stimulus deal and the government shutdown are related

Congressional lawmakers are working to finalize a second Covid-19 stimulus deal – and they're trying to do this ahead of a Friday government shutdown deadline.

With less than two days left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.

Here's why the two issues are related: Leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

If lawmakers pass a stop-gap bill to prevent the government from shutting down, it will be the second time they have done so in a short period of time. 

Just last week, the House and Senate both passed a short-term funding bill to extend the shutdown deadline to this Friday, Dec. 18, at midnight. It had previously been set for Dec. 11.

1 hr 30 min ago

There likely will be a new relief deal, but lawmakers are still ironing out details

From CNN's Manu Raju and Clare Foran

People walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 16.
People walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 16. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The consensus on Capitol Hill is that there will be a relief deal after months of bickering and stalemate.

But Congress is now stuck in a waiting game as the top four congressional leaders, and the White House, try to iron out the fine print and haggle over the final details. 

Details of what’s likely to be in the plan began to emerge on Wednesday, though nothing is final until legislative text is released. 

The price tag could be close to $900 billion and it’s expected to include money for:

  • Vaccine distribution and for schools
  • Jobless benefits of $300 per week
  • About $330 billion for small business loans
  • A new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per person under a certain income threshold

While the proposal is also expected to include a $90 billion fund administered by FEMA to provide to states and cities, it will not include a large pot of money for state and local governments that Democrats had demanded. It also won’t include protections from lawsuits for businesses and others that opened up during the pandemic, a key GOP priority.

Once a deal is unveiled, congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers. 

2 hr 4 min ago

Congress is scrambling to reach a stimulus deal as Friday's government shutdown deadline looms

From Manu Raju and Clare Foran with the Hill team

As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a $900 billion covid relief deal, it’s growing increasingly unlikely that Congress will be able to get the long-awaited plan through both chambers by Friday night when a government shutdown looms.

With less than two days left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.

The two issues are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.

The bottom line: Unless things change quickly, final consideration of the massive measure could slip to the weekend or early next week.