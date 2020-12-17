Pelosi on relief negotiations: "We made progress this morning"

It's not clear exactly when a deal could be unveiled, but once it is congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers.
What's in part driving the urgency: The Georgia Senate runoff races in January that will determine the next majority. On a phone call with his conference on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted multiple times how the issue of direct payments has become a major issue in the races.
"Kelly and David are getting hammered," McConnell said of his GOP colleagues, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
1 hr 30 min ago
Here's why the possible stimulus deal and the government shutdown are related
With less than two days left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.
Here's why the two issues are related: Leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.
If lawmakers pass a stop-gap bill to prevent the government from shutting down, it will be the second time they have done so in a short period of time.
The price tag could be close to $900 billion and it’s expected to include money for:
Vaccine distribution and for schools
Jobless benefits of $300 per week
About $330 billion for small business loans
A new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per person under a certain income threshold
While the proposal is also expected to include a $90 billion fund administered by FEMA to provide to states and cities, it will not include a large pot of money for state and local governments that Democrats had demanded. It also won’t include protections from lawsuits for businesses and others that opened up during the pandemic, a key GOP priority.
Once a deal is unveiled, congressional leaders will have to corral the rank-and-file and move as fast as possible to bring the legislation to the floor of both chambers.
2 hr 4 min ago
Congress is scrambling to reach a stimulus deal as Friday's government shutdown deadline looms
From Manu Raju and Clare Foran with the Hill team
As congressional leaders scramble to finalize a $900 billion covid relief deal, it’s growing increasingly unlikely that Congress will be able to get the long-awaited plan through both chambers by Friday night when a government shutdown looms.
With less than two days left on the clock, lawmakers are now discussing the possibility of extending the shutdown deadline, again, to allow more time for negotiations to lock down a deal and push it through the House and Senate.
The two issues are tied together since leaders want to tie the relief deal to a $1.4 trillion funding bill to keep the government open through next September.
The bottom line: Unless things change quickly, final consideration of the massive measure could slip to the weekend or early next week.