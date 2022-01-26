Follow CNN Politics
Latest on the Omicron variant

What's moving markets today

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

By Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:21 p.m. ET, January 26, 2022
Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to keep pledge to pick a Black woman for Supreme Court

Lawmakers are starting to react to the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. Several Democratic lawmakers are tweeting that President Biden should pick a Black woman to fill the vacant seat after Breyer leaves the bench.

The White House has not released any statements on Biden's next steps yet but the President said during the campaign trail that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

As recently as June 30, 2020, for example, Biden said, “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well.”

Here are some of the reactions to the Breyer news from members of Congress:

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington:

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida:

Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York:

Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts:

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri:

Democrats confident on chances Biden's nominee to replace Breyer could be confirmed, sources say 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Democrats are confident that whomever President Biden picks as his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will receive enough votes to get confirmed, according to senior Democratic sources.

That's because of both the math and the history. Since Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell pushed through a change in filibuster rules in 2017, it just requires a party-line, simple majority vote to advance a Supreme Court nominee.

In the 50-50 Senate, all Democrats need to stay united with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has a long history of deferring to Presidents who make picks to the federal bench and the executive branch — backing two of three of then-President Trump's choices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He opposed Amy Coney Barrett because her confirmation vote was too close to the 2020 election.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, another key Democratic moderate, has also sided with Biden on nominations.

And there's a strong likelihood that Biden could win over some key GOP swing votes, such as Sen. Susan Collins, who voted for then-President Obama's choices of Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. Sen. Lindsey Graham did as well. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a Trump-inspired GOP challenger this year, also voted against Kavanaugh.

Of course, once the nomination is made and the vetting process occurs, the dynamics can certainly change.

How the Supreme Court confirmation process works

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement leaves an empty seat to fill on the nine-member bench of the highest court in the US.

President Biden will choose someone for nomination, then there is a formal confirmation process, including public hearings. There's a committee vote and a Senate floor vote. Here's how all of this will work:

What happens after the nomination?

There will be hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin.

How long does the process usually take?

It varies. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in on Oct. 26, 2020, a week before the 2020 election, after former President Trump nominated her a month beforehand following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Here's a deeper look into how long it has taken for past justices to be confirmed.

How many votes does it take to confirm a new justice?

It takes only a simple majority. Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie.

How long do most Supreme Court justices serve?

The average length of a Supreme Court tenure has grown a lot. Harvard Business Review did an actuarial analysis in 2018 and argued the average tenure over the next 100 years will grow to 35 years. It was 17 over the previous 100 years. Breyer was sworn in by former President Clinton in 1994.

Read more about the process here.

Breyer could formally announce his retirement with Biden as early as tomorrow

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will formally announce his retirement with President Biden on Thursday, CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.

"That could come as early as tomorrow over at the White House," Blitzer said.

However, Breyer does not plan to leave the court until a new nominee is officially confirmed and becomes a Supreme Court justice, Blitzer added. "So he will remain for weeks, if not a few months, whatever it takes to get a new nominee confirmed."

This decision to retire was a difficult one to make for Breyer, Blitzer noted.

"He's a relatively healthy 83-year-old. But he realizes ... the politics of what's going on right now," Blitzer said. "There could be a change in the majority in the United States Senate after the midterm elections. And so this is a good time if the Democrats ... could get somebody confirmed to replace him."

When Breyer goes to the White House, Biden will thank him "for all the important work he's done over these years," Blitzer added. 

Breyer's retirement paves the way for Biden to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. While the White House has not released any statements on Biden's next steps, the President said in past comments that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Breyer's retirement means Biden will pick a new Supreme Court justice. Here are 2 possible candidates.

From CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Ariane de Vogue

Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement gives President Biden the opportunity to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.

On the campaign trail, Biden vowed that if he were to get a vacancy he would fill it with a Black woman, which would represent a historic first for the high court.

The President and the White House have not formally named any possible nominees. But potential candidates include Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, who was confirmed last year to the powerful DC-based appellate court. She once served as a law clerk for Breyer, and also worked as an assistant federal public defender and served on the US Sentencing Commission.   

Another possibility would be Justice Leondra Kruger, 45, who serves on the California Supreme Court and is a veteran of the US Solicitor General's office.

Members of Biden's team have previously stressed that they are seeking diversity for judicial appointments and that they are prepared to break from the norm and consider those whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders and civil rights and legal aid attorneys.  

Biden in 2020 committed to nominating a Black woman to Supreme Court

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer paves the way for President Biden to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. His pick must be confirmed by the Senate.

While the White House has not released any statements on Biden's next steps, the President said in past comments that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Here's a look at his comments:

February 25, 2020: “We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we, in fact, get everyone represented.”

March 15, 2020: “Number one I committed that if I’m elected as president and have the opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I’ll appoint the first Black woman to the court. It’s required that they have representation now — it’s long overdue,”  

June 30, 2020: “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well.”

White House declines to comment further on Breyer retirement

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The White House declined to comment further on the Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retirement announcement, pointing to a tweet from press secretary Jen Psaki which says the administration has "no additional details or information to share" at this time.

See her tweet:

Supreme Court Justice Breyer plans to retire

From CNN's Wolf Blitzer

Justice Stephen Breyer, a consistent liberal vote on the Supreme Court with an unflappable belief in the US system of government and a pragmatic view of the law, plans to retire after serving for more than two decades on the high court, according to a well-placed source familiar with the matter. 

Breyer’s retirement gives Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the bench.

Breyer is expected to stay on until the end of the term and a replacement is confirmed.