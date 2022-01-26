Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to keep pledge to pick a Black woman for Supreme Court

Lawmakers are starting to react to the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. Several Democratic lawmakers are tweeting that President Biden should pick a Black woman to fill the vacant seat after Breyer leaves the bench.

The White House has not released any statements on Biden's next steps yet but the President said during the campaign trail that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

As recently as June 30, 2020, for example, Biden said, “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well.”

Here are some of the reactions to the Breyer news from members of Congress:

